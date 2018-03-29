Chris Buchanan to Present Keynote at 2018 NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference, Produced in Partnership With SMPTE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — March 29, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that Chris Buchanan, director of new business development at Samsung Electronics America, will present the keynote at the 2018 NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference, produced in partnership with SMPTE. The conference will take place April 7-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"It's an honor to be a keynote speaker at the Future of Cinema Conference, especially during this exciting time as new innovations shape the future of cinemagoers," said Buchanan. "Cinemas are transforming from movie houses into immersive entertainment experiences, attracting younger generations while still delivering quality programs that appeal to longtime audiences. At Samsung, we're eager to continue developing technologies that deepen the cinematic experience, and I look forward to sharing my perspective on the nature and impact of emerging technologies for cinema."

Scheduled for 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 8, Buchanan's keynote will speak to the future of moving pictures — as technologies ranging from LED screens to sensory immersion transform the viewing experience. Likewise exploring the future of movie-making and media consumption, additional conference sessions will dive deep into shifting models and opportunities for monetization, featuring hot topics such as next-gen cinema, high-dynamic-range (HDR), and immersive media (AR/VR/MR).

"Chris has a rich history as a media executive, having managed companies, content and artists, as well as the strategic partnerships, technologies and consumer engagement tactics critical to revenue generation in today's media marketplace," said Barbara Lange, SMPTE executive director. "He is a wonderful addition to a strong conference program, and we're excited to hear his thoughts on the future of media and how we'll get there."

Prior to joining Samsung, Buchanan served in business development, sales and marketing roles for global social media marketing company Thismoment, with responsibility for the company's partner network. Earlier, at Amazon.com, he contributed to an original content initiative now known as Amazon Studios. As a part of the content acquisition team, he also licensed film and television programming for Amazon Video On Demand.

Buchanan was president of Joss Whedon's Mutant Enemy at 20th Century Fox, where he oversaw the critically acclaimed series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel," and "Firefly." He also produced Whedon's feature debut, "Serenity," at Universal Pictures. While at Warner Bros., Buchanan ran Jerry Weintraub Productions, where he developed a slate of films including "Ocean's Eleven."

In 2000, Buchanan co-founded Flixer, a venture-backed technology startup that provides digital marketing services to major media clients. Buchanan also founded the United Talent Agency's independent film department, where he represented cutting-edge filmmakers and packaged their productions. He began his career as a programming and acquisitions executive for Sony Pictures Entertainment in New York.

The 2018 NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference, produced in partnership with SMPTE, will be held in the Upper South Hall meeting rooms. Conference session details and registration are available here: nabshow.com/education/conference/future-cinema-conference. SMPTE Members may use code EP03 to take $100 off the 2018 NAB Show nonmember rate for a Conference Flex Pass registration.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

About the 2018 NAB Show

The 2018 NAB Show, held April 7-12 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries and 1,800+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. More information is available at www.nabshow.com.

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE® (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

Photo Caption: Chris Buchanan, Director of New Business Development at Samsung Electronics America