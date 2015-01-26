ChitramTV Enhances Viewer Experience With Set-Top Box Solution From Comigo

Bringing Personalization, Interactivity, and Socialization to the TV Screen, Comigo's STB Solution Increases Monetization Opportunities for OTT Service Providers

YARKONA, Israel -- Jan. 26, 2015 -- Comigo today announced that ChitramTV, a leading German service provider that offers Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam language content to viewers in Germany and the U.K., has chosen an Android(TM)-based set-top box (STB) solution from Comigo to offer advanced personalization, as well as interactive and social capabilities, to the TV screen. Comigo's STB solution enables ChitramTV customers to stream a wide variety of enriched content, including linear channels, VOD, and catch-up TV, enhancing their engagement with the service.

"Today's consumers are accustomed to a high level of interactivity and a higher quality of user experience as offered by their mobile devices, and are increasingly demanding similar capabilities out of their TV service," said Ghenadie Sultanovici, ChitramTV. "Comigo's STB solution provides us with a flexible, affordable, and efficient means of offering a superb television experience to viewers, resulting in a boost to our revenue."

Comigo's STB platform offers TV operators unprecedented flexibility by allowing them to choose from a variety of modules based on their requirements. This includes a personalization engine, social engine, engagement module, social recommendations engine, insights and analytics, and more. Utilizing the STB solution, ChitramTV can gain insight into customer viewing habits to deliver personal content recommendations, promote content through users' social interactions, and target relevant advertising to viewers.

Through an intuitive user interface that has been customized for ChitramTV, viewers can stream relevant programs, create watch-lists, view favorite channels, receive content recommendations, as well as interact with the show and with their friends. Designed with ease of use in mind, the STB can be controlled by a basic or advanced remote control, or via a smartphone or a tablet via iOS and Android applications.

"As OTT service providers such as ChitramTV look to deliver a more compelling television experience and augment their revenue streams, Comigo's unique solution is seeing a significant increase in global deployments," said Motty Lentzitzky, COO, Comigo. "We want to thank our customers for their continuous vote of confidence in our STB, MW and apps solutions, and pledge our commitment to bringing a state-of-the-art TV experience, including personalization, interactive, and social features to TV service providers."

More information about the company's products is available at www.comigo.com.

# # #

About ChitramTV (www.chitramtv.eu)

ChitramTV is one of the major internet-based television (IPTV) service providers worldwide offering Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Pakistani, Punjab, and Malayalam language content. The advanced technical systems are designed together with strategic partners worldwide to deliver the best possible quality of viewing experience, while internal developments include the full range of hardware and software solutions to test all phases of IPTV deployments: middleware, conditional access system, billing system, video-on-demand servers, DVB to IP gateways, etc. All products are compatible with each other and can be connected in cluster architecture to form a scalable IPTV solution.

About Comigo (www.comigo.com)

Comigo's cutting-edge TV platform allows pay-TV operators to offer the future TV experience on any device. The Comigo solution is unique with its personal viewing experience, social capabilities, and content-related interactive apps. The Comigo platform dramatically increases viewer engagement and stimulates new revenue opportunities for pay-TV operators.

The Comigo platform includes an Android(TM)-based set-top box solution, STB middleware, and STB hardware; Client Apps for Android- and iOS-based smartphones and tablets; and a fully controlled cloud-based solution that enables and facilitates Comigo's unique viewing experience and provides the operator with the flexibility to quickly launch video-related apps and services.