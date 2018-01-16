Chilean Broadcaster Mega TV Deploys Dalet Unified News Operations

New York, NY – January 16, 2018 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today that Chilean Broadcaster Mega TV is revamping its operations with the Dalet Unified News Operations solution powered by Dalet Galaxy, the leading Media Asset Management (MAM), Orchestration and Editorial platform for news production and distribution. Key to the decision is the agility of the Dalet platform and its ability to meet the future requirements of Mega TV, supporting traditional as well as new-generation digital and social media news production and distribution workflows.

A Dalet customer since 2012, Mega TV is one of Latin America’s highest-flying free-to-air broadcast networks and the first private broadcaster in Chile. Headquartered in Santiago, the channel is among the country’s most watched with its line-up of sitcoms, magazine shows and daily news shows including “Ahora Noticias.” “We are keen to expand our footprint and to better engage audiences with the best news content across all possible viewing and listening platforms,” explains Saúl Ureta, technical manager for Mega TV. “As we seek to grow our broadcast portfolio we were faced with a strategic decision. Do we work with independent production and post-production systems which might create silos in our workflow, or do we plan for the future and build a collaborative and highly efficient workflow for news that spans across all our channels? Our experience with Dalet convinced us that the platform was able to evolve and meet all our new requirements by accommodating many different operating and organizational models, latest standards & content formats, as well as a wide palette of integrations and connectors. The Dalet Unified News Operations solution in particular offers a much more fluid way of working as well as integrated tools for remote production and collaboration. The solution also comes with a full social media framework that empowers our teams to better engage with their audiences on social media as part of their everyday workflow.”The comprehensive solution will be implemented together with Dalet business partner Zer Digital.

Dalet Unified News Operations not only replaces Mega TV’s existing newsroom computer system and news production system, it will bring a number of new tools and collaborative processes. Journalists, reporters and producers will be able to share assignments, stories and any assets, accessing a single system and toolset via configurable workspaces. Dalet WebSpace and the Dalet On-the-Go mobile app extend capabilities into the field, allowing authorized users to be part of connected workflows. The broadcaster will also leverage Dalet’s Social Media framework and award-winning Dalet Social Media Panel to harvest, plan, produce and deliver content efficiently to Facebook, Twitter andYouTube, while gathering more data about the audiences and their engagement. Dalet Brio is core to the solution’s ingest and playout transactions of live news shows. The Dalet AmberFin media processing platform will be used for high-quality transcoding. Content packages will be crafted on Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC. The Adobe application is brought seamlessly into the collaborative workflow via Dalet Xtend. All of these are native or tightly coupled components controlled and orchestrated by Dalet Galaxy, which integrates with Mega TV’s content management system.

“Continuing and enhancing our five-year old partnership with Mega TV is significant not just to support the development of their operations and business, but also for Dalet’s growing footprint and reputation within the wider South American market,” comments Julien Decaix, general manager Americas, Dalet. “Mega TV has fully demonstrated its ambition to be a forward-thinking and innovative broadcaster. Dalet is proud to be a strategic technical partner in this endeavor. In just about every country on the continent from Colombia to Brazil, Dalet is excited to be making inroads as a growing number of leading broadcasters choose to deploy Dalet’s future-proof solutions over boxed products in order to facilitate a more comprehensive digital transformation.”

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600



