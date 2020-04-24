Chesapeake Systems Acquires StorExcel

Chesapeake Systems has acquired StorExcel, a premier systems integrator serving the Rocky Mountain region and U.S. Federal Government, effective today. The acquisition joins the mutual strengths of the trusted media technology providers, extending their ability to offer turnkey asset management solutions and support. The combination of companies expands Chesapeake System’s services in the media and entertainment and government markets.

The union integrates StorExcel team members from bases in Colorado and Virginia with the existing Chesapeake teams (located in Baltimore, New York, Los Angeles, DC-metro), strengthening core competencies and service offerings. The two companies pride themselves on being consultative in nature and adding value to the highly complex decision-making process involved with asset management and media workflow design and implementation.

“Chesapeake Systems and StorExcel have substantial synergies that make this acquisition a win-win for both companies and, importantly, will drive value to our partners and customers.” said Jason Paquin, CEO of Chesapeake Systems. “StorExcel brings a strong regional market presence to the fold at Chesapeake and builds on our services to the government sector.”

StorExcel was founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2013 by Lance Hukill, along with a core team of sales and technical experts. Embracing digital media technology from its inception, the company has grown to be an industry leader in media asset management and storage platform integration for post production, broadcast, sports, churches, and the U.S. government.

Hukill, who now serves as VP of Sales for Chesapeake, notes that the combined entity is the perfect partnership to extend and scale the reputable expertise of both organizations. “This acquisition provides a huge opportunity for us to access new vertical and geographic markets, new products, and new offices while maintaining our core brand culture that our customers know and love.”

“Together, we strengthen all cross functions of our teams from sales to solution architecture as well as support and delivery services,” concluded Paquin. “This is an exciting growth step for Chesapeake Systems, especially as we navigate the new future for our customers who are pivoting to accommodate a forever-changed business environment.”