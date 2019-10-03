Charter's Greg Babinski Wins Fifth Cable-Tec Games Title in 12 Years

OCT. 3, 2019 (New Orleans, LA)— Charter Communications’ Greg Babinski continued his dominance of the International Cable-Tec Games yesterday morning, rolling to his second straight and fifth overall gold medal in 12 years, the Society of Cable Telecommunications (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Babinski, who represents the Central Florida Chapter, captured a gold medal in the MTDR category en route to the championship. Babinski previously had claimed titles 2008, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Another Charter technician, TJ Diplacido from the North Central Texas Chapter, captured gold in the Cable Splicing and Meter Reading categories while taking the silver medal overall in the event. Madison Communications’ Jeremy Maggart, of the Gateway Chapter, won the Drop Connection category on his way to the bronze medal.

Ritter Communications’ Shannon Cameron, from the Razorback Chapter, posted a record effort in OTDR with a 54.029 second performance in OTDR. Cameron also captured the Fiber Splicing event. Jim Egloff, of Charter Communications and the Buckeye State Chapter, won the Jeopardy event.

The annual Cable-Tec Games—a crowd-pleasing competitive exhibition that underscores the value of developing technical workforce expertise—was conducted in Innovation Theater at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, which started Monday and concludes today at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Presenting sponsors for the Cable-Tec Games were Corning and Tempo Communications. VeEx, Altec and America Ilsintech were supporting sponsors.

Bob Razem, a longtime contributor to the success of the Cable-Tec Games, was recognized with the Spirit of the Games Award. Razem has served on the Cable-Tec Games subcommittee since 2012, after having been involved previously in the Cable-Tec Games at the chapter level. He was responsible for introducing a Fiber Cleaning and Inspection event to the games, and served as host for local Cable-Tec Games events. The Spirit of the Games Award is sponsored by Corning.

More information about the Cable-Tec Games and Cable-Tec Expo can be found at www.scte.org.

