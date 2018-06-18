Chapman University Implements Joseph Electronics Custom Fiber Transport System to Consolidate Resources and Maximize Use of Production Gear

NILES, Ill. — June 18, 2018 — Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that Chapman University has purchased a specially designed fiber transport system for its student-run Chapman Sports Broadcast Network (CSBN). The new system supports CSBN’s live broadcasts for local TV, radio, and online streaming services. It replaces multiple flight packs and allows the university to consolidate production into one central control room in order to make better use of existing equipment. Chapman University is a private, four-year university in Orange, California, and home to Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, one of the top ten film schools in the world.

Image 1 of 2 JE-Chapman-U-Fiber-Transport-Control-Room-3340 Image 2 of 2 JE - Chapman U Fiber Transport Box 2410

“We were looking for a ‘magic transport box’ that we could connect and forget, and that’s just what we got. Joseph Electronics had the experience and expertise to give us a fully customized solution ... all while fulfilling our space requirements and overcoming our unique obstacles,” said David Goedhart, PEG engineering operations manager at Chapman University.

The JE-designed transport system is housed in a mobile case that allows crews to connect to multiple fiber points around campus, including the university’s football stadium, aquatics center, and gymnasium. A typical broadcast includes eight cameras, two replay channels, four graphics channels, 64 audio channels, and three on-camera talent positions. Through the mobile system, crews can transport signals over 3,000 feet between the venues and the television control room at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University’s world-renowned film and broadcast school. The system is robust enough to support eight cameras, four video returns, and four additional fiber connections all over a single existing fiber pair, yet simple enough not to add multiple layers of complexity to an already advanced production system.

JE’s design overcomes challenges inherent in the Chapman University deployment. For example, because crews are piggybacking on existing fiber runs, the fiber cables connecting the system go through seven different connection points. Joseph also implemented wave-shifting technology to accommodate some existing fiber gear that did not have a CWDM option.

Importantly, the new JE system takes the place of multiple flight pack cases that formerly housed the entire production system — including the control room portion — and had to be transported to the venue and assembled on location for every production. The JE design moved the control room portion of the workflow into the existing Dodge College facility and put all on-location fiber-transport gear into a system that fits in a single case. By taking control room functions out of the flight pack and merging them into an existing production environment, CSBN can now produce live sporting events out of the same control room as the school’s newscasts, narrative television shows, and talk shows — thereby producing significantly more content through equipment the university already owns.

“Joseph Electronics has allowed us to maximize our existing resources and consolidate future purchases,” Goedhart continued. “As an engineer, I appreciate the speed at which Joseph Electronics allows us to work. Setup time for productions has been reduced from seven hours to 90 minutes. Maintenance is also considerably easier since the control room equipment is always available, unlike with the old system, which we had to physically pull from storage just to do simple tasks.”

“Chapman University and Dodge College are well-known for their state-of-the-art production facilities and award-winning faculty, many of whom continue to work in the film and broadcast industries,” said Bruce Arnold, West Coast regional manager of Joseph Electronics. “It’s been an honor to help such a prestigious organization take full advantage of its resources while bridging the gap between venues and the control room.”

Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company’s products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.

# # #

About Chapman University

As an academically distinguished center of learning, Chapman University attracts extraordinary students and faculty from around the globe. Its ten schools and colleges foster a vibrant intellectual community, and provide extensive opportunities for students to learn, grow and discover alongside remarkable faculty. The University is home to some 8,000 students pursuing bachelor, master and doctoral degrees, and is alma mater to more than 40,000 alumni found throughout the United States and the world. Now celebrating its 157th year, Chapman is known for its distinguishing strengths in leadership and civic engagement, in the arts and entertainment disciplines, and in specialized sectors of technology and science. The University is comprised of its main campus in Orange, California, and the Rinker Health Science campus for graduate health science programs in Irvine, California. Visit us at www.chapman.edu.

Follow us on Facebook at: Chapman University Facebook

On Twitter and Instagram at: @ChapmanU

On YouTube at: Chapman University YouTube Channel

About the Lawrence and Kristina Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

Recognized as one of the top ten film schools in the world and ranked #6 by The Hollywood Reporter among American film schools, Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University offers students an array of undergraduate, graduate, and joint-program degrees that address the rapidly changing entertainment business including what it takes to pitch, produce, finance, market and distribute content. Open to students 24/7, Dodge College is housed on the film school campus comprised of the Digital Media Arts Center, Chapman Studios West, and the heart of the film school, the 76,000-square-foot Marion Knott Studios built from the ground up to replicate a working studio. Dodge College students have garnered numerous awards including Student Academy and College Television Awards. Notable alumni include Matt and Ross Duffer ’07 (Netflix series Stranger Things) and Justin Simien (feature film/Netflix series Dear White People). With an award-winning full-time faculty with a combined filmography of more than 500 feature films, Dodge College is where students learn the entertainment business from the inside out.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions — such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear — for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/180618JE.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/JosephElectronics/JosephElectronics-Chapman-U.zip

Photo Caption: The student-run sports network at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts uses Joseph Electronics’ mobile “magic transport box” to connect to the university’s sports venues via fiber while consolidating production resources.

Follow Joseph Electronics:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Joseph-Electronics/126594410772799

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joseph-electronics

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JosephElec