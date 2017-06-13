Channel One Russia Improves Broadcast Quality With Interra Systems BATON QC Solution

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- June 13, 2017 -- Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that Channel One Russia has deployed Interra Systems' BATON(R) automated, file-based QC solution to speed up quality control operations and improve its broadcast operations. Offering comprehensive quality checks, rapid verification speed, multi-threaded validation, and seamless integration with third-party technological ecosystem components, BATON enables Russia's leading television broadcaster to distribute superior-quality HD content to viewers around the world.



"Channel One Russia reaches a global audience of more than 250 million people in 190 countries, including the Russian Commonwealth, Europe, America, Asia, and the Middle East. Given the breadth of content that is being distributed, we needed a more efficient approach to quality control," said Dmitry Volkov, chief of technical department at Channel One Russia. "We selected BATON because of its high checking speed and seamless integration with core IBM(R) Aspera(R) Faspex(TM) file exchange platform, which gives us the exclusive ability to check file format compliance within a few seconds from when the transfer started and stop the transfer process in case of file format mismatch."



BATON instantly detects and corrects content, while also ensuring compliance with broadcast television standards. Channel One Russia uses BATON during critical steps of the broadcast workflow, from ingest to transcoding, playout, and archive, to guarantee the highest quality is being delivered to viewers at all times.



Providing support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, BATON simplifies quality assurance for SD, HD, UHD, 4K, and mixed workflows. Through the scalable architecture that BATON is based upon, Channel One Russia can quickly support expanded offerings, including OTT and UHD, in the future. BATON has been integrated with a variety of other ecosystem components from third parties, including business process management, media normalization software, media files delivery system, and media management solutions. Built with high availability, BATON continues operating even if part of hardware components is down.



"With the number of options available at their fingertips today, television viewers expect high-quality programming or they will switch the channel," said Penny Westlake, sales director, Europe at Interra Systems. "By adopting the reliable file-based QC workflow of BATON, Channel One Russia can differentiate itself from the competition, in terms of the quality of service delivered. BATON has successfully been deployed by hundreds of broadcast and media organizations globally, and continues to be the trusted choice for quality assurance purposes."



More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.



# # #



About Interra Systems (www.interrasystems.com)

Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON(R), a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers for compliance, debug, and troubleshoot of encoded streams.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BatonQC.jpg

Photo Caption: Interra Systems BATON(R) -- Automated, File-Based QC



Please Visit Interra Systems at IBC2017, Stand 7.B13



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Channel%20One%20Russia%20Improves%...



Follow Interra Systems:

https://twitter.com/interrasystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/interra-systems