CES 2020: From Streaming Piracy Disruption to New Bundle Options, Synamedia Showcases Revenue-Generating Technologies for Broadcasters, Pay-TV, OTT Providers

CES® 2020– January 6, 2020–Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, is bringing the most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solutions for infinite entertainment to CES® 2020. After making a splash at CES 2019 with the award-winning Credentials Sharing Insight solution, the company is heading back to Las Vegas to showcase new tools that empower broadcasters, pay-TV operators and OTT providers to transform how their viewers are informed and entertained.

At CES 2020, Synamedia will showcase its leading technologies and latest offerings, including:

Video Security to protect your entire video ecosystem with:A managed Streaming Piracy Disruption service which combines innovative technology with human intelligence from Synamedia’s world-class Operational Security (OpSec) team to detect and disrupt illegal streaming on both broadcast and OTT.The award-winning Credentials Sharing and Fraud Insight for both casual password sharing and fraudulent, for-profit sharing. Since the launch of Credentials Sharing Insight at CES 2019, the company has added new features which utilize automated tools and expert investigations to provide insights into the threat landscape for more intelligent responses.

“Since opening for business in 2018, we have been working diligently to enable video service providers to capitalize on infinite entertainment opportunities,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of Synamedia. “We understand the challenges our customers face in this rapidly changing, competitive market, and we are dedicated to helping them complement and expand consumer choice and convenience, to protect their income and to generate new revenue streams.”

