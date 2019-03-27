CEntrance Simplifies Mobile Content Creation

Las Vegas, NV —NAB — March 27, 2019 — At the National Association of Broadcasters show (NAB – April 6-11) CEntrance will debut new ways of creating professional audio content for Video, Podcasting, ENG, and live streaming, with the new MixerFace and MicPort Pro portable devices.

MixerFace is a passport-sized, 4-input audio mixer that records to your smartphone, the built-in SD card recorder, or even both, for redundancy. A combination of Mobile Mixer, Recorder, and USB Audio Interface, it features professional sound quality and a rechargeable battery that lasts 8 hours. MixerFace mounts to a mic stand or a tripod and connects to DSLR and video cameras. Paired with a smartphone or a camera, the device improves audio quality over typical on-camera audio, dramatically improving production values of both professional and semi-professional video shoots. Endorsed by touring artists, MixerFace is the ideal mixer and recorder for working remotely or in the studio.

“I used MixerFace R4 in France in August while I was traveling and the recordings were fantastic,” said Joe Cipriano, one of the top voice-over announcers in the United States, who has worked for NBC, ABC, CBS, and FoxTV, and other major networks.

MicPort Pro 2 is a vacuum tube-sized recording interface for your smartphone. It improves on the highly successful MicPort Pro, which has been a staple of Voice-Over artists for years. The new model includes CEntrance's Jasmine™ Mic Preamp, which features lower noise and higher gain, adds an internal rechargeable battery to allow recording with phones and tablets, and features a standard camera shoe mount. An ideal way to connect a broadcast mic to your cell phone, MicPort Pro will be invaluable for content creation on-the-go.

“MixerFace is the perfect solution for broadcast, podcast, and video streaming,” said Michael Goodman, CEntrance CEO. “We have a long history of top voice-over talent using CEntrance devices for portable recording. MixerFace R4R offers one-touch recording, onboard 48V phantom power, dual Jasmine mic-pres, and video camera line-out, making it a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ in the field. Mounted to a video camera, both products give you better sound in ‘run-and-gun’ situations.”

MixerFace comes in three models. R4 retails for $349. USD (shipping now), R4R adds a built-in SD card recorder, $449. USD (shipping now), R4B adds a pair of XY mics and SD recorder, $499. USD (shipping in Q2 2019).

MicPort Pro 2 is $249 USD (shipping in Q2 2019). NAB attendees can stop by and try the Mixer-Recorder devices at the CEntrance booth #N5621 (https://www.nabshow.com).

Discover more about MixerFace here: https://centrance.com/mixerface/

About CEntrance

For nearly two decades, the world’s most iconic brands in Pro Audio and Consumer Electronics turned to CEntrance for its digital audio technology. CEntrance know-how powers award-winning guitar pedals, recording interfaces, smart speakers, and DACs from an A-Z list of top brands, such as Alesis, Harman, McIntosh, and Zoom. Today, with its passion for sound rooted in pro audio, CEntrance delights customers worldwide with its own line of innovative, award-winning products for audio recording and playback. Famous recording artists, producers, voice-over professionals, and sound designers endorse CEntrance audio solutions for their audio quality and reliability. Visit us at http://www.centrance.com

