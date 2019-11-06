CEntrance Ships Professional Field Recorder with Stereo Mics

Chicago, IL — November 5, 2019 — CEntrance announced that their professional field recording solution, the MixerFace R4B, is now shipping. The acclaimed mobile recording interface comes with a pair of XY stereo microphones, PivotMics PM1, and a built-in 24-bit SD card recorder, creating a completely stand-alone, high-end recording device. The new MixerFace R4B retains all the features of parent MixerFace models, including a rechargeable battery, sturdy metal housing, pristine broadcast-quality audio, and a tactile user interface, all of which combine to create the perfect mobile solution for remote broadcasting or news gathering, podcasting, and interviews.

Besides being the ultimate portable solution for Broadcast & Radio applications, MixerFace R4B is also perfect for field recording, concert taping, band rehearsals, live performance streaming, capturing audio from the FOH mixing position at concerts, and much more.

MixerFace is a highly versatile, portable audio tool, often called “The Swiss Army Knife of Audio”. An internal, long-lasting rechargeable battery sets it apart from other portable audio interfaces and makes it the ideal companion for the road. Two built-in high-quality mic preamps with true 48V phantom power let users choose their favorite microphones for recording, or can be used with the CEntrance PivotMics PM1. The Neutrik Combo input jacks with the Hi-Z feature allow plugging in electric guitars and basses, which also means that MixerFace R4 can double up a music practice tool, idea pad, or on-the-gig mixer. MixerFaceR4B can turn a smartphone into a streaming device or portable DAW, ideal for capturing professional sounding audio anywhere.

Invaluable for broadcast and radio applications, the passport-sized MixerFace R4B makes it easy to record professional-quality audio anywhere. The microphones offer a flat frequency response, high SPL capability, and low noise, making them ideal for both spoken word and music recordings. The precision-made condenser capsules in the left and right microphones are each mounted at a 45-degree angle, forming a 90-degree XY stereo pair. Optionally, the microphones could be inserted into the opposite input channels, facing outwards and transforming MixerFace into an interactive field interview tool, ideal for reporters and podcasters who interview their guests on-the-go.

The built-in 24-bit/48kHz stereo SD card recorder offers “One-Button Record” and captures audio immediately, without waiting to connect a smartphone or tablet. It prints a safety copy of the mix and allows streaming audio via the phone while recording a local copy to the SD card, a level of flexibility unmatched by existing field recorders.

The tripod-mountable device will also appeal to video bloggers and DSLR videographers. Paired with a smartphone or a video camera, the product increases audio quality over typical on-camera audio, dramatically improving production values of semi-professional video shoots.

The MixerFace R4B is available now at $499.99 USD (https://tinyurl.com/MixerFaceR4B). The new CEntrance PivotMics are also shipping separately at $179.99 for a pair.

“We designed a professional field recorder from scratch, the way we wanted to use it,” said Michael Goodman, CEntrance CEO. “We learned a lot and are very proud of this product. Our customers won't be disappointed.”

About CEntrance

For nearly two decades, the world’s most iconic brands in Pro Audio and Consumer Electronics turned to CEntrance for its digital audio technology. CEntrance know-how powers award-winning guitar pedals, recording interfaces, smart speakers, and DACs from an A-Z list of top brands, such as Alesis, Harman, McIntosh, and Zoom. Today, with its passion for sound rooted in pro audio, CEntrance delights customers worldwide with its own line of innovative, award-winning products for audio recording and playback. Famous recording artists, producers, voice-over professionals, and sound designers endorse CEntrance audio solutions. Visit us at http://www.centrance.com

MixerFace™, Mobile Recording Interface™, Jasmine Mic Pre™, BlueDAC™ are trademarks of CEntrance. All Trademarks are the property of their respective holders. All Rights Reserved.