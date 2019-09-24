CEntrance Ships “Cerene dB” Headphones

Chicago, IL — September 24, 2019 — CEntrance has broadened its audio product line with the launch of their first pair of headphones, called Cerene dB. The new headphones’ sound is optimized to offer a transparent reference for professionals and audiophiles alike. Known for their successful line of personal audio products, including award-winning DACs and mobile recording devices, CEntrance’s debut into the world of headphones has been highly anticipated.

The new Cerene dB headphones represent years of research into headphone performance. CEntrance spoke with loyal customers – professional musicians and audiophiles to understand what’s truly important in headphone design. Sound quality, comfort, sound isolation, and affordability emerged as key factors. Armed with that research, CEntrance set out to create the ultimate pair of headphones that would live up to the “affordable excellence” moniker that Stereophile Magazine has used to describe CEntrance audiophile products.

“We learned a lot about studio monitoring and audiophile listening and it was time to pair our recording and playback equipment with a set of headphones that matched the CEntrance reputation for quality and dependability,” said Michael Goodman, CEntrance’s CEO. “We spent over a year tuning the Cerene dB headphones to sound truthful and acoustically transparent, allowing users to hear all the details, whether they listen for work or fun—or both.”

Cerene dB are closed-back headphones with a circumaural design for superior acoustic isolation. Premium synthetic leather ear pads and a padded headband provide comfort during long listening sessions. Large dynamic, neodymium drivers offer precise bass and extended high-end, equally great for recording and mixing, or enjoying favorite music. A foldable design with two-way, 180-degree cup rotation provides flexible storage options and makes the new headphones perfect for travel.

Cerene dB headphones were designed for a wide range of discerning listeners in the CEntrance customer community: Audiophiles, recording and touring artists, studio engineers, broadcasters, and podcasters.

Cerene dB transparent reference headphones are available now at the price of $179.99 USD.

Discover more about Cerene dB headphones at the CEntrance website: https://centrance.com/cerene/

About CEntrance

For nearly two decades, the world’s most iconic brands in Pro Audio and Consumer Electronics turned to CEntrance for its digital audio technology. CEntrance know-how powers award-winning guitar pedals, recording interfaces, smart speakers, and DACs from an A-Z list of top brands, such as Alesis, Harman, McIntosh, and Zoom. Today, with its passion for sound rooted in pro audio, CEntrance delights customers worldwide with its own line of innovative, award-winning products for audio recording and playback. Famous recording artists, producers, voice-over professionals, and sound designers endorse CEntrance audio solutions for their audio quality and reliability. Visit us at http://www.centrance.com

Cerene dB™ is a trademark of CEntrance. All Trademarks are the property of their respective holders. All Rights Reserved.