Central Perk Opens in New York City to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Premiere of ‘Friends’

BURBANK, Calif. (August 27, 2014) — “The One with the Free Coffee.” Something is brewing in New York this September, as Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Eight O’Clock Coffee (America’s Original Gourmet Coffee) join together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series premiere of Friends with a variety of unique experiences for fans and coffee lovers alike.

Headlining the celebration is a pop-up replica of Central Perk, the neighborhood coffee shop frequented by the characters on Friends, which will be serving free cups of Eight O’ Clock Coffee — including their limited-edition Central Perk Roast, specially created for the occasion — to mark 20 years since the debut of the Emmy®-winning comedy.

The fully functioning pop-up Central Perk coffee bar will be located at 199 Lafayette Street (at the corner of Broome Street) in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. It will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, September 17, following a special media preview Monday and Tuesday, September 15–16, and will remain open through Saturday, October 18. The shop’s business hours are Mondays–Fridays, 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m., and Saturdays–Sundays, 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Fans of the long-running hit series can check out signature props from the show in the decorated storefront, relax on Central Perk’s iconic orange couch, order coffee off the famous Central Perk chalkboard or win prizes through fun and exciting in-store promotions.

Highlights of the Central Perk pop-up shop include:

Select special appearances by Friends’ James Michael Tyler, who guest starred on the series as Central Perk’s infamously deadpan barista, “Gunther”

Photo ops on the re-created Central Perk set, including the actual orange couch from the show — perfect for “sofa selfies”

Weekly in-store performances akin to Phoebe’s improvised songs; who can forget “Smelly Cat”?

Contests and giveaways throughout the month, featuring prizes that include Friends on Blu-ray™ and DVD (all 10 seasons!), the limited-edition Central Perk Roast from Eight O’Clock Coffee, branded gift packs and more!

Friends-themed merchandise and Eight O’Clock Coffee’s Central Perk Roast and other bagged varieties available for purchase in-store at Central Perk

Special activities and giveaways in conjunction with Eight O’Clock Coffee at Central Perk on September 29, celebrating National Coffee Day

Additionally, Friends fans throughout the country looking to join in on the 20th anniversary celebration can bring Central Perk into their own living rooms by purchasing bags of the limited edition variety at grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide and online at http://www.eightoclock.com/friends.