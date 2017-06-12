IN CELEBRATION OF ITS 5TH ANNIVERSARY AND CONTINUED SALES SUCCESS, NIPPON TV APPOINTS BOARD DIRECTOR AND OPERATING OFFICER MR. YOSHIO NAKAYAMA TO OVERSEE THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DIVISION (IBD)

TOKYO, JAPAN – June 12, 2017 – Currently ranked as the #1 commercial TV broadcaster in Japan, and in honor of the 5th Anniversary of its International Business Development (IBD) division where revenue and sales are at an all-time high, Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV) announced today that Board Director and Operating Officer Mr. Yoshio Nakayama has been appointed to oversee the IBD division for Nippon TV. He will report directly to Nippon TV’s President and Chief Executive Operating Officer Mr. Yoshio Okubo. Mr. Atsushi Hatayama, President of IBD since June 2016, will continue to serve in this role and will now report directly to Mr. Nakayama.

With over 30 years of experience at Nippon TV, Mr. Nakayama assumes his leadership role at the IBD division with a commitment to spearheading the company’s global growth through new relationships and business opportunities.

In 1983, Nakayama joined the News Division of Nippon TV. For over 20 years as a foreign news reporter, Nakayama covered frontline news including the devastating 9/11 attacks from the ground in Afghanistan. In 2004, he became the Chief Producer of the Programming Division and went on to produce some of the company’s core news programs. In 2014, he was promoted to President of the Business Development Division and has continued to serve in various roles in this division. In addition, Nakayama has also led efforts to bring large-scale art exhibits to Japan such as Louvre Museum, which Nippon TV has a longstanding partnership with, the Walt Disney Animation Research Library’s the (ARL) Concept Art Exhibition, as well as the original arena show for the popular game “Dragon Quest”, which attracted over 300,000 visitors.

Nakayama has a passion for all sports, especially soccer which we started focusing on in his early teens. He was scouted as a candidate for the Japanese National Team while still an undergraduate student at Waseda University. He went on to Tsukuba University Graduate School, and at the same time, was recruited as a professional goal keeper for the legendary Yomiuri Football Club.





Since becoming Japan’s first commercial broadcaster in 1953, Nippon TV has become the country’s undisputed ratings champion and finest producer of all genres of programs. One of the biggest successes for Nippon TV is “Dragons’ Den,” a globally successful business show. The format has sold into more than 30 territories including the UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, India, Italy and Nigeria. The Emmy award winning version, “Shark Tank,” airs in the US. With well-established companies that deal in a broad range of businesses from movies, animation, events, to fitness clubs, Nippon TV is leveraging its ideal platform to expand into new realms. Recently launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and taking a stake in the SVOD market through wholly-owned subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.