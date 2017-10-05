CELEBRATE A WIRELESS HOLIDAY WITH SENNHEISER

Old Lyme, CT, October 3, 2017 – The holiday season is just around the corner – so it’s time to think about the perfect gifts for your loved ones. With a range of superb-sounding wireless headphones, audio specialist Sennheiser has something in store for all the music lovers on your list.



The essence of sound and style

HD 1 Free

+ latest member of MOMENTUM range

+ uncompromising sound and minimalist style in a compact ear-canal headphone

+ magnetic earpieces

+ six-hour battery life

+ luxurious leather case

MSRP: 199.95 US



Everyday audio hero

HD 4.40 BT

+ closed-back, around-ear headphones for wireless listening on the move

+ robust, foldable design

+ ergonomically designed ear pads for extra wearing comfort

+ up to 25 hours of battery life

MSRP: 149.95 US



Compact and ready to go

CX 7.00BT

+ ear-canal Bluetooth model

+ lightweight, comfortable neckband design

+ excellent bass-driven sound

+ ten-hour battery life

MSRP: 149.95 US



Upgrade to first class

PXC 550 Wireless

+ NoiseGardTM hybrid adaptive noise cancellation

+ intuitive, earcup-mounted touch control panel and voice prompt system

+ lightweight and extremely comfortable even for the longest of listening sessions

+ up to 30 hours of battery time MSRP: 399.95 US A modern classic HD 1 Wireless

+ performance, puristic style and luxurious materials

+ NoiseGard™ active noise cancellation

+ up to 22 hours of battery life

+ available in black and ivory MSRP: 499.95 US