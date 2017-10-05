CELEBRATE A WIRELESS HOLIDAY WITH SENNHEISER
By Jeff Touzeau
Old Lyme, CT, October 3, 2017 – The holiday season is just around the corner – so it’s time to think about the perfect gifts for your loved ones. With a range of superb-sounding wireless headphones, audio specialist Sennheiser has something in store for all the music lovers on your list.
The essence of sound and style
HD 1 Free
+ latest member of MOMENTUM range
+ uncompromising sound and minimalist style in a compact ear-canal headphone
+ magnetic earpieces
+ six-hour battery life
+ luxurious leather case
MSRP: 199.95 US
Everyday audio hero
HD 4.40 BT
+ closed-back, around-ear headphones for wireless listening on the move
+ robust, foldable design
+ ergonomically designed ear pads for extra wearing comfort
+ up to 25 hours of battery life
MSRP: 149.95 US
Compact and ready to go
CX 7.00BT
+ ear-canal Bluetooth model
+ lightweight, comfortable neckband design
+ excellent bass-driven sound
+ ten-hour battery life
MSRP: 149.95 US
Upgrade to first class
PXC 550 Wireless
+ NoiseGardTM hybrid adaptive noise cancellation
+ intuitive, earcup-mounted touch control panel and voice prompt system
+ lightweight and extremely comfortable even for the longest of listening sessions
+ up to 30 hours of battery time

MSRP: 399.95 US

A modern classic

HD 1 Wireless
+ performance, puristic style and luxurious materials
+ NoiseGard™ active noise cancellation
+ up to 22 hours of battery life
+ available in black and ivory MSRP: 499.95 US
