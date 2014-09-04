CEDIA-EXPO 2014: The HDBaseT Alliance Will Launch the HDBaseT Installer Zone Portal and the Installer Expert Program

-- Both initiatives aim at providing collaborative HDBaseT expertise for installers and system integrators around the world--

Beaverton, OR – September 3, 2014 – Under the guidance of the HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing HDBaseT technology, the HDBaseT Installer Zone will be launched at this year’s CEDIA EXPO, September 10-13, in Denver. The portal will be an online meeting place for installers and integrators, where HDBaseT information and resources will be available. Also at CEDIA EXPO, the HDBaseT Alliance will be conducting the first HDBaseT Installer Expert Program, which will offer relevant content to both the beginner and the expert installer, with on-hand tutorials and demonstrations. The course takes place on September 10th, at 10 am. At the conclusion of the course, attendees will be the first recognized “HDBaseT Experts.”

About the Installer Zone Portal

The Installer Zone portal will feature white papers, case studies, application notes, best practices and more, to help installers gain practical knowledge related to HDBaseT. Installers are also invited to contribute materials, such as case studies and best practices. One of the central offerings of the site is the online Installer Expert Program, an expert training and accreditation series, designed to provide installers with the tools and information they need as HDBaseT professionals. Once installers finish the training module, they receive the HDBaseT Expert designation. In addition, the site brings an Installers’ Forum, where users can initiate discussions, post questions and answers, and contribute to the community of installers. HDBaseT experts will be at hand to help with the discussions.

EXECUTIVE PERSPECTIVE

“The target audience for the Installer Zone are those professionals who are in the field dealing with HDBaseT installations and projects day in and day out. There are many professional AV forums available online, but none dedicated to HDBaseT. After receiving feedback from installers in the industry, it was clear that the market would greatly benefit from an online community, where installers and system integrators could find a bank of resources and answers to their questions.” Ariel Sobelman, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

To learn more about the Installer Zone, join the HDBaseT Alliance at CEDIA EXPO 2014, booth No. 1230, or at http://hdbaset.org/installers-wp/signup/

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT™ Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics and professional AV market. The cornerstone of HDBaseT technology is the New 5Play™, a feature set that converges uncompressed Ultra-HD digital video & audio, 100BaseT Ethernet, power over cable, various control signals, and USB through a single LAN cable. For additional information on HDBaseT Alliance and membership benefits, visit www.HDBaseT.org.