CCTV Provides High-Quality Live Coverage of the Shenyang International Marathon With AVIWEST Video Uplink System

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — Nov. 15, 2017 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that CCTV, the state television broadcaster in China, provided full live coverage of the 2017 Shenyang International Marathon using AVIWEST's PRO180-RA 4G video uplink solution. Featuring real-time video mobile wireless bonded cellular technology, AVIWEST's PRO180-RA solution provided CCTV with a portable, cost-effective, and reliable transmission method for delivering high-definition footage of the event to different cities around China.



The Shenyang International Marathon is a world-class event, and CCTV needed a high-performance, flexible, and durable video streaming solution to deliver live coverage of the marathon. A key reason CCTV chose AVIWEST's PRO180-RA video uplink system is its adaptability, in terms of enabling the live broadcasts from anywhere. CCTV used AVIWEST's solution to transmit live coverage of the marathon from a motorcycle, ensuring that its viewers never missed a second of the action.



More than 20,000 participants from 16 different countries and regions were involved in the marathon. The tournament uses a rare dedicated marathon track to show the beautiful scenery and urban landmarks on both sides of the Hun River in Shenyang, giving competitors a unique running experience. During the live event, CCTV used a motion-shooting camera to capture each of the participants and then transferred the signal to AVIWEST PRO180-RA 4G video uplink solutions for live transmission. Three separate video uplink systems were used simultaneously to provide viewers with different perspectives of the marathon.



A major advantage of AVIWEST's PRO180-RA system is simplicity. With the video uplink solution, CCTV was able to set up the device and connect to a camera with the push of a button for quick live-event streaming. Weighing about 1 kilogram, the portable PRO180-RA can be easily connected to any professional camera (e.g., SD/HD-SDI, analog [BNC] and HDMI) and mounted via V-Mount and Gold Mount. By providing CCTV with a video uplink system that is easy to transport and use, AVIWEST helped CCTV speed up its newsgathering operation.



The PRO180-RA supports all three major telecom operators in the country — China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom — and allowed CCTV to aggregate all SIM card data traffic to optimize bandwidth during live video transmission. The video uplink system enabled more of CCTV's newsgathering teams to be engaged in the field without the need for OB trucks, flight boxes, or additional equipment, thereby reducing costs.



"Our PRO180-RA video uplink system is truly a live-broadcast-in-motion solution," said Frederic Parbey, APAC director of sales of AVIWEST. "Thanks to the unit's compact, lightweight, and portable design, CCTV was able to roam freely indoors and outdoors without being limited by cable or between two points for superior coverage of the Shenyang International Marathon."



More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.



# # #



About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.



Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/171115AVIWEST.docx



Photo Links:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-CCTVMarathonMotorcycles.jpg

Photo Caption: Motorcycles From the CCTV Shenyang International Marathon's Live Coverage



Photo Links: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGPRO180-RA.png

Photo Caption: AVIWEST's PRO180-RA Video Uplink System



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=CCTV%20Provides%20High-Quality%20L...