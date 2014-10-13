CBS Studios International and the UK’s Channel 4 Announce Licensing Agreement for Critically Acclaimed New CW Comedy ‘Jane the Virgin’

CANNES, FRANCE – CBS Studios International and UK broadcaster Channel 4 today announced a licensing agreement for exclusive first window, free-to-air broadcast of the highly anticipated hour-long comedy JANE THE VIRGIN, premiering on E4 in 2015.

JANE THE VIRGIN has drawn widespread interest and critical acclaim since being introduced in May at U.S. advertiser presentations and to international buyers at the annual May Screenings. In addition to critical praise for the show, its leading actress, Gina Rodriguez, has been hailed as one of the fresh faces and breakout stars for the new television season. The series premieres in the U.S. on Oct. 13 on The CW Television Network.

“JANE THE VIRGIN was one of the most talked-about comedies at LA Screenings this year, and we are delighted to be working with Channel 4 to bring this fresh new series to E4’s young audience,” said Stephen Tague, Senior Vice President, Europe for CBS Studios International.

Of the acquisition, Channel 4’s Chief Creative Officer, Jay Hunt said: “JANE THE VIRGIN feels genuinely innovative and fresh, and I’m thrilled it will be joining the stellar lineup of acquired shows on E4.”