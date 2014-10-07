CBS Studios International and TV 2 Norway Conclude Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Volume Deal Renewal

CBS Studios International and leading Norwegian broadcaster, TV 2 Norway, announced today the renewal of their long-standing multi-year volume deal to broadcast current and future network series.

The new deal expands the licensing agreement to include CBS programming on TV 2 Norway’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, Sumo.

Returning to TV 2 Norway will be hit CBS shows like UNDER THE DOME, as well as new shows from the fall slate, including the sophisticated political drama MADAM SECRETARY, which premiered in the U.S. to an audience 14.8 million people, and the high-octane drama SCORPION, which also debuted recently in the U.S. to an impressive 13.8 million viewers.

Barry Chamberlain, President of Sales, CBS Studios International, said: “TV 2 is a terrific home for some of CBS’s biggest shows and we are excited to continue this long-running partnership. In today’s digital world, audiences consume content in many different ways, and this deal demonstrates CBS’s commitment to provide our partners with world-class programming across all platforms.”

Nina Lorgen Flemmen, Director of Acquisitions, TV 2 Norway, said: “TV 2 and CBS Studios International have a long history together, and we are excited to continue the long tradition. We have high hopes for the continuation of this partnership, which we hope will continue bringing innovating shows with high production quality and great storytelling. We are also excited to be able to offer these shows on our OTT platform Sumo.”