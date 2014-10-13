CBS Studios International and Netflix Announce Multi-Territory Licensing Deal for CBS and Showtime® Programming

CBS Studios International and Netflix announced today a multi-territory licensing deal for CBS and SHOWTIME series in Netflix’s six new European markets and the Netherlands. The agreement also provides Netflix exclusive first-window rights to the SHOWTIME series “Penny Dreadful” in these markets.

As part of the deal, CBS Studios International has also licensed to Netflix early seasons of current series “Elementary,” “Under The Dome” and “Ray Donovan,” and fan-favorites such as “Dexter,” “Deadwood” and “Jericho.”

“We're excited to have CBS’s world-class programming and Showtime’s acclaimed original series be part of Netflix’s launch in these territories," said Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Global Distribution Group.

In addition to the Netherlands, territories included in the agreement are for Netflix in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.