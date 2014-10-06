CBS Studios International and Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Group Announce Multi-Year Extension of Programming Agreement

CBS Studios International and Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Group announced today a multi-year extension of their content licensing agreement that brings CBS’s programming to ProSiebenSat.1 channels throughout German-speaking Europe. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ProSiebenSat.1 channels currently broadcast successful CBS series such as NCIS, NCIS: LOS ANGELES, ELEMENTARY, HAWAII FIVE-0 and UNDER THE DOME.

As part of the new agreement, ProSiebenSat.1 will also have rights to the new event series EXTANT, starring Academy Award winner Halle Berry, as well as CBS series such as NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, the newest show in the NCIS franchise. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS recently debuted with 17.2 million viewers in the U.S., making it the most-watched new series during premiere week. Its second broadcast retained an impressive 95% of its premiere week audience.

“Germany is a key international market, and we are looking forward to continuing this long-standing, mutually beneficial relationship,” said Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Global Distribution Group. “ProSieben is a terrific partner with quality channels that have been a great home for CBS programming in German-speaking Europe.”

Rüdiger Böss, Executive Vice President Group Programming Acquisitions, ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG said, “I am delighted to continue our partnership with CBS Studios International. It promises our viewers continued first-class entertainment with the latest hit series. This also strengthens our position among the competition, as strong TV series are crucial for the success of a station.”