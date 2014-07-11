CBS Leads All Broadcast Networks With 47 Emmy Award Nominations

Los Angeles – Thursday, July 10 – CBS led the broadcast networks this morning with 47 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 66th Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the 2013-2014 season.

Top program category nominations for the Network include Outstanding Comedy Series for THE BIG BANG THEORY, Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for THE AMAZING RACE, Outstanding Structured Reality Program for UNDERCOVER BOSS, Outstanding Special Class Program for the 67TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS and Outstanding Variety Special for both THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS and THE BEATLES: THE NIGHT THAT CHANGED AMERICA.

CBS stars earning top acting category nominations include Julianna Margulies (THE GOOD WIFE) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Jim Parsons (THE BIG BANG THEORY) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Melissa McCarthy (MIKE & MOLLY) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Josh Charles (THE GOOD WIFE) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Christine Baranski (THE GOOD WIFE) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and both Allison Janney (MOM) and Mayim Bialik (THE BIG BANG THEORY) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

CBS garnered nominations in numerous additional categories, including outstanding guest actors, writing, directing, art direction, casting, cinematography, multi-camera picture editing, picture editing, lighting design/lighting direction, music direction, original music and lyrics, sound editing, sound mixing, special and visual effects, stunt coordination, technical direction, camera work and video control.

A complete list of CBS nominations follows:

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Mike & Molly • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television

Melissa McCarthy as Molly Flynn

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer

Dan Coffie, Co-Executive Producer

Giselle Parets, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer

Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Norton, Supervising Producer

Darren Bunkley, Supervising Producer

Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer

Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer

Chad Baron, Senior Producer

Vanessa Abugho Ballesteros, Senior Producer

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions

Josh Charles as Will Gardner

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions

Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler

Mom • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Allison Janney as Bonnie

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Bob Newhart as Arthur

Outstanding Variety Special

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • The Stevens Company in association with the John F. Kennedy Center

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Ken Ehrlich, Written by David Wild, Written by

67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Dave Boone, Written by

Paul Greenberg, Special Material by

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Gregg Gelfand, Directed by

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • The Stevens Company in association with the John F. Kennedy Center

Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by

67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

Outstanding Special Class Program

67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Undercover Boss • CBS • Studio Lambert, All3Media America

Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer

Chris Carlson, Executive Producer

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Scott Cooper, Co-Executive Producer

Abigail Shafran, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Cotton, Co-Executive Producer

Brielle Lebsack Cohen, Co-Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Supervising Producer

Margaret Burris, Supervising Producer

Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Directed by

Outstanding Art Direction For A Contemporary Program (Half-Hour Or Less)

The Big Bang Theory • The Hofstadter Insufficiency • The Locomotive Manipulation • The Proton Transmogrification • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Art Director

Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions

Mark Saks, CSA, Casting Director

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

How I Met Your Mother • Daisy • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Christian La Fountaine, Director of Photography

Mike & Molly • Weekend At Peggy's • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television

Gary Baum, Director of Photography

2 Broke Girls • And The Near Death Experience • CBS • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with MPK Productions and Warner Bros. Television

Christian La Fountaine, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Cinematography Team

Survivor • Mad Treasure Hunt (Cagayan) • CBS • Mark Burnett Productions

Cinematography Team

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Cooper Extraction

CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Peter Chakos, Edited by

How I Met Your Mother • Gary Blauman • CBS

Twentieth Century Fox Television

Sue Federman, Edited by

Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming

The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Goldfarb, Editor

Julian Gomez, Editor

Andrew Kozar, Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Editor

Andy Castor, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Jacob Parsons, Editor

Survivor • Head Of The Snake (Cagayan) • CBS • Mark Burnett Productions

Frederick Hawthorne, Supervising Editor

Joubin Mortazavi, Editor

Evan Mediuch, Editor

Dave Armstrong, Editor

Andrew Bolhuis, Editor

Tim Atzinger, Editor

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America

CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Matt Firestone, Lighting Designer

Ted Wells, Lighting Designer

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Mike Zinman, Lighting Director

The 56th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director

Jon Kusner, Lighting Director

Harrison Lippman, Lighting Director

67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah A. Mitz, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Outstanding Music Direction

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America

CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Don Was, Music Director

67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Elliot Lawrence, Music Director

Jamie Lawrence, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

67th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: Bigger!

CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Tom Kitt, Music by

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lyrics by

Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Eric Goldfarb, Sound Editor

Julian Gomez, Sound Editor

Andrew Kozar, Sound Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Sound Editor

Jacob Parsons, Sound Editor

Andy Castor, Sound Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Sound Editor

Ryan Leamy, Sound Editor

Eric Beetner, Sound Editor

Aaron Cross, Sound Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Beatles: The Night That Changed America

CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Larry Reed, Production Mixer

Tom Holmes, Production Mixer

Al Schmitt, Music Mixer

Giles Martin, Music Mixer

Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer

The 56th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Tom Holmes, Broadcast Production Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

Mikael Stewart, House Production Mixer

Ron Reaves, House Music Mixer

Tom Pesa, Stage Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Playback Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Package Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • The Stevens Company in association with the John F. Kennedy Center

Tom Holmes, Production Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Post Mixing (Music)

Dave O'Donnell, Post Mixing (Music)

Josh Morton, Post Mixing

Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming

The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer

Dean Gaveau C.A.S., Production Mixer

Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Special And Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Hawaii Five-0 • Ho'onani Makuakane • CBS • Kurtzman Orsi Paper Products, 101st Street Television, CBS Productions

Armen V. Kevorkian, Visual Effects Supervisor

Alexander G. Soltes, Visual Effects Producer

John Hartigan, Special Effects Coordinator

Jane Sharvina, 2D Supervisor

Rick Ramirez, 3D Supervisor

Dan Lopez, 3D Lead Artist

Steve Graves, 3D Artist

Andranik Taranyan, Lead Compositing Artist

Chad Schott, Compositing Artist

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie

Hawaii Five-0 • CBS • Kurtzman Orsi Paper Products, 101st Street Television, CBS Productions

Jeff Cadiente, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

The Big Bang Theory • The Locomotive Manipulation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Brian (Army) Armstrong, Camera

John Pierre Dechene, Camera

Ray Gonzales, Camera

James L. Hitchcock, Camera

Richard G. Price, Camera

John D. O'Brien, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special

67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Mike Anderson, Technical Director

Rob Balton, Camera

Robert Del Russo, Camera

Charlie Huntley, Camera

Ernie Jew, Camera

John Kosmaczewski, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

John Meiklejohn, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Jim Tufaro, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Paul Ranieri, Video Control

Ka-Lai Wong, Video Control