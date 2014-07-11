CBS Leads All Broadcast Networks With 47 Emmy Award Nominations
Los Angeles – Thursday, July 10 – CBS led the broadcast networks this morning with 47 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 66th Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the 2013-2014 season.
Top program category nominations for the Network include Outstanding Comedy Series for THE BIG BANG THEORY, Outstanding Reality-Competition Program for THE AMAZING RACE, Outstanding Structured Reality Program for UNDERCOVER BOSS, Outstanding Special Class Program for the 67TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS and Outstanding Variety Special for both THE KENNEDY CENTER HONORS and THE BEATLES: THE NIGHT THAT CHANGED AMERICA.
CBS stars earning top acting category nominations include Julianna Margulies (THE GOOD WIFE) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Jim Parsons (THE BIG BANG THEORY) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Melissa McCarthy (MIKE & MOLLY) for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Josh Charles (THE GOOD WIFE) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Christine Baranski (THE GOOD WIFE) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and both Allison Janney (MOM) and Mayim Bialik (THE BIG BANG THEORY) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
CBS garnered nominations in numerous additional categories, including outstanding guest actors, writing, directing, art direction, casting, cinematography, multi-camera picture editing, picture editing, lighting design/lighting direction, music direction, original music and lyrics, sound editing, sound mixing, special and visual effects, stunt coordination, technical direction, camera work and video control.
A complete list of CBS nominations follows:
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions
Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Mike & Molly • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television
Melissa McCarthy as Molly Flynn
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Dan Coffie, Co-Executive Producer
Giselle Parets, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Norton, Supervising Producer
Darren Bunkley, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Chad Baron, Senior Producer
Vanessa Abugho Ballesteros, Senior Producer
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions
Josh Charles as Will Gardner
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions
Dylan Baker as Colin Sweeney
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler
Mom • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Allison Janney as Bonnie
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Bob Newhart as Arthur
Outstanding Variety Special
The Beatles: The Night That Changed America CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • The Stevens Company in association with the John F. Kennedy Center
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
The Beatles: The Night That Changed America • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Ken Ehrlich, Written by David Wild, Written by
67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Dave Boone, Written by
Paul Greenberg, Special Material by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
The Beatles: The Night That Changed America • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Gregg Gelfand, Directed by
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • The Stevens Company in association with the John F. Kennedy Center
Louis J. Horvitz, Directed by
67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Outstanding Special Class Program
67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Undercover Boss • CBS • Studio Lambert, All3Media America
Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer
Chris Carlson, Executive Producer
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Scott Cooper, Co-Executive Producer
Abigail Shafran, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Cotton, Co-Executive Producer
Brielle Lebsack Cohen, Co-Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Supervising Producer
Margaret Burris, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Directing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
Outstanding Art Direction For A Contemporary Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
The Big Bang Theory • The Hofstadter Insufficiency • The Locomotive Manipulation • The Proton Transmogrification • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Art Director
Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Good Wife • CBS • Eye Productions in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions
Mark Saks, CSA, Casting Director
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
How I Met Your Mother • Daisy • CBS • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Christian La Fountaine, Director of Photography
Mike & Molly • Weekend At Peggy's • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. and Warner Bros. Television
Gary Baum, Director of Photography
2 Broke Girls • And The Near Death Experience • CBS • Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with MPK Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Christian La Fountaine, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Cinematography Team
Survivor • Mad Treasure Hunt (Cagayan) • CBS • Mark Burnett Productions
Cinematography Team
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Cooper Extraction
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Peter Chakos, Edited by
How I Met Your Mother • Gary Blauman • CBS
Twentieth Century Fox Television
Sue Federman, Edited by
Outstanding Picture Editing For Reality Programming
The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Editor
Julian Gomez, Editor
Andrew Kozar, Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor
Andy Castor, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Jacob Parsons, Editor
Survivor • Head Of The Snake (Cagayan) • CBS • Mark Burnett Productions
Frederick Hawthorne, Supervising Editor
Joubin Mortazavi, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
Dave Armstrong, Editor
Andrew Bolhuis, Editor
Tim Atzinger, Editor
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
The Beatles: The Night That Changed America
CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Matt Firestone, Lighting Designer
Ted Wells, Lighting Designer
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Mike Zinman, Lighting Director
The 56th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director
Jon Kusner, Lighting Director
Harrison Lippman, Lighting Director
67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah A. Mitz, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Outstanding Music Direction
The Beatles: The Night That Changed America
CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Don Was, Music Director
67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Elliot Lawrence, Music Director
Jamie Lawrence, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
67th Annual Tony Awards • Song Title: Bigger!
CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Tom Kitt, Music by
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lyrics by
Outstanding Sound Editing For Nonfiction Programming (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Eric Goldfarb, Sound Editor
Julian Gomez, Sound Editor
Andrew Kozar, Sound Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Sound Editor
Jacob Parsons, Sound Editor
Andy Castor, Sound Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Sound Editor
Ryan Leamy, Sound Editor
Eric Beetner, Sound Editor
Aaron Cross, Sound Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Beatles: The Night That Changed America
CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Larry Reed, Production Mixer
Tom Holmes, Production Mixer
Al Schmitt, Music Mixer
Giles Martin, Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
The 56th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Tom Holmes, Broadcast Production Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
Mikael Stewart, House Production Mixer
Ron Reaves, House Music Mixer
Tom Pesa, Stage Mixer
Michael Parker, Stage Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Playback Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Package Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • The Stevens Company in association with the John F. Kennedy Center
Tom Holmes, Production Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Post Mixing (Music)
Dave O'Donnell, Post Mixing (Music)
Josh Morton, Post Mixing
Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For Nonfiction Programming
The Amazing Race • Part Like The Red Sea • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer
Dean Gaveau C.A.S., Production Mixer
Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special And Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Hawaii Five-0 • Ho'onani Makuakane • CBS • Kurtzman Orsi Paper Products, 101st Street Television, CBS Productions
Armen V. Kevorkian, Visual Effects Supervisor
Alexander G. Soltes, Visual Effects Producer
John Hartigan, Special Effects Coordinator
Jane Sharvina, 2D Supervisor
Rick Ramirez, 3D Supervisor
Dan Lopez, 3D Lead Artist
Steve Graves, 3D Artist
Andranik Taranyan, Lead Compositing Artist
Chad Schott, Compositing Artist
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Miniseries Or Movie
Hawaii Five-0 • CBS • Kurtzman Orsi Paper Products, 101st Street Television, CBS Productions
Jeff Cadiente, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Locomotive Manipulation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Brian (Army) Armstrong, Camera
John Pierre Dechene, Camera
Ray Gonzales, Camera
James L. Hitchcock, Camera
Richard G. Price, Camera
John D. O'Brien, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special
67th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Mike Anderson, Technical Director
Rob Balton, Camera
Robert Del Russo, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Ernie Jew, Camera
John Kosmaczewski, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
John Meiklejohn, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Jim Tufaro, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Paul Ranieri, Video Control
Ka-Lai Wong, Video Control
