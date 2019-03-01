CBS Corporation and The Association Of National Advertisers’ #SEEHER Initiative To Honor and CelebrateWomen’s History Month With CBS Cares PSA Campaign

CBS Personalities Violett Beane, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Bianna Golodryga, Carrie Ann Inaba, Allison Janney, Gayle King, Téa Leoni, Patina Miller, Norah O’Donnell, Sharon Osbourne, Zoe Perry and Sheryl Underwood Honor Trailblazers in PSAs

NEW YORK – March 1, 2019 – Once again this year, in honor and celebration of Women’s History Month, CBS Corporation and the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) #SeeHer initiative will pay tribute to 12 women pioneers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), by airing a series of CBS Cares public service announcements in primetime on the CBS Television Network throughout the month of March.

These PSAs will also be featured on cbscares.tv, SeeHer.com and other CBS websites and shared on social media. In support of #SeeHer and Women’s History Month, several member companies of the ANA will be sponsoring these extended PSAs.

“I am delighted that CBS has the opportunity to celebrate these awe-inspiring women and their incredible achievements in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math,” said Jo Ann Ross, President and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, CBS Corporation. “Their motivating stories exemplify what #SeeHer stands for, and we hope these PSAs inspire the next generation of female leaders in these areas and beyond.”

CBS produced these PSAs as part of the Company’s ongoing partnership with the ANA’s #SeeHer initiative and its mission to portray girls and women in media accurately. The trailblazing women profiled in this campaign are prime examples of what it means to challenge and overcome stereotypes and biases in their industries—and of what it means to succeed.

“As we do all year long, CBS takes particular pride in telling the stories of this diverse group of strong women during Women’s History Month,” said Josie Thomas, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, CBS Corporation. “This incredible campaign is another example of our long-term commitment to diversity and inclusion, specifically CBS’ ongoing efforts to highlight the achievements of women and create awareness of the endless opportunities that exist to make a true and positive difference in society.”

“We are delighted to partner with CBS again this year on this important PSA campaign focusing on STEAM during Women’s History Month,” said Bob Liodice, Chief Executive Officer, ANA. “The campaign showcases the true power of media to inspire girls about their potential. We applaud the network and our #SeeHer members who supported it.”

The CBS Cares PSA campaign includes five unique 25-second spots featuring CBS talent honoring the passion, commitment and accomplishments of the following 12 STEAM luminaries:

Margaret Atwood, Writer

Hari Bhimaraju, Inventor

Paula Hammond, Chemical Engineer

Christina Hernandez, Aerospace Engineer

Quiara Alegría Hudes, Playwright/Composer

Michelle K. Lee, Computer Scientist

Fei-Fei Li, Neuroscientist

Ada Lovelace, Mathematician

Jillian Mercado, Model

Sarah Parcak, Archeologist

Amy Sherald, Painter

Margot Lee Shetterly, Writer

Talent from across CBS Television Network that profiled this renowned group includes MOM’s Allison Janney; MADAM SECRETARY’s Téa Leoni and Patina Miller; CBS THIS MORNING’s Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King and Bianna Golodryga; THE TALK’s Sara Gilbert, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Eve; YOUNG SHELDON’s Zoe Perry; and, GOD FRIENDED ME’s Violett Beane.

To learn more about CBS Cares, visit cbscares.tv.

