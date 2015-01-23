Casting Society of America Unveils 30th Annual Artios Awards Winners

HOLLYWOOD, CA (January 22, 2015) – The Casting Society of America (CSA) has named its winners for the 30th Annual Artios Awards, which took place tonight in both Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and in New York City at 42WEST (formerly XL Nightclub), Cabaret & Lounge. Performers Patton Oswalt and Michael Urie hosted in Los Angeles and New York City, respectively. This is the first year that the Artios Awards was moved to January to take place during the height of awards season.

In Los Angeles, Jonah Hill was on hand to present Emmy Award®-winning casting director Ellen Lewis with the Hoyt Bowers Award, honoring esteemed casting professionals who have elevated the casting profession by embodying the unique spirit, ideals and creativity of famed casting director, Hoyt Bowers.

Also in Los Angeles, Patricia Arquette presented Academy Award®-nominee Richard Linklater (Boyhood) with the Career Achievement Award, recognizing an individual’s contributions to the entertainment industry and inclusion of the casting director in the overall creative process. Boyhood co-star Ellar Coltrane was also in attendance supporting his director.

In New York City, Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Tracey Ullman performed a surprise musical number before presenting Emmy Award®-winning director Rob Marshall (Into the Woods) with the New York City Apple Award, recognizing individuals who have made special contributions to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

Los Angeles presenters for the night included: Patricia Arquette, Chadwick Boseman, Brooklyn Decker, Marcia Gay Harden, Tony Goldwyn, Jonah Hill, Sarah Hyland, Hunter Parrish and Gina Rodriguez.

New York City presenters included: Frankie Alvarez, Nina Arianda, Murray Bartlett, Jason Biggs, Raul Castillo, Carrie Coon, Edie Falco, Renee Fleming, Jonathan Groff, Gaby Hoffmann, Billy Magnussen, Cristin Milioti, Jay Pharoah, Danny Pino, AnnaSophia Robb, Jeremy Shamos, Cecily Strong and Lorraine Toussaint.

30th Annual Artios Awards Winners:

(Film Eligibility Details: Due to the Artios Awards date change this year, the eligibility period for film projects was expanded for this award ceremony only, to include films released theatrically from July 1, 2013 through December 31, 2014.)

(Television/Theater/New Media Eligibility Details: Projects must have been aired, released or performed live in the USA between June 1, 2013 – May 31, 2014.)

Feature Film Big Budget Comedy

“The Wolf of Wall Street,” Ellen Lewis

Feature Film Big Budget Drama

“12 Years a Slave,” Francine Maisler, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Melissa Kostenbauder (Associate)

Feature Film Studio or Independent Comedy

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Douglas Aibel, Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

Feature Film Studio or Independent Drama

“Dallas Buyers Club,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Rich Delia, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Allison Estrin (Associate)

Feature Film Low Budget Comedy

“Dear White People,” Kim Taylor-Coleman

Feature Film Low Budget Drama

“Boyhood,” Beth Sepko

Feature Film Animation

“Frozen,” Jamie Sparer Roberts

Television Pilot Comedy

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

Television Pilot Drama

“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Series Comedy

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

Television Series Drama

“Breaking Bad,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Kiira Arai (Location Casting), Russell Scott (Associate)

Television Movie or Mini Series

“Fargo,” Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Charlene Lee (Associate)

Daytime Drama Series

“General Hospital,” Mark Teschner

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“Good Luck Charlie,” Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

Television Animation (Children and Adult)

“Family Guy,” Linda Lamontagne

Web Series

“Deadbeat,” Adam Caldwell, Cindy Tolan

Short Film

“All’s Fair,” Alyssa Weisberg

New York Broadway Theater – Comedy

“Casa Valentina,” David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione, Bernard Telsey

New York Broadway Theater – Drama

“All the Way,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)

New York Broadway Theater – Musical

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Stephen Kopel

New York Theater – Comedy

“Dinner With Friends,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

New York Theater – Drama

“Choir Boy,” Nancy Piccione

New York Theater – Musical

“Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

Regional Theater East

“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

Regional Theater West

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)

Los Angeles Theater

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Mark B. Simon, Daniel Swee

Special Theatrical Performance East

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller,” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

Theater Tours

“Once,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel