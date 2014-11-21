Casting Society of America to Honor Boyhood Director/Writer/Producer Richard Linklater With Career Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD, CA (November 21, 2014) – The Casting Society of America will present two-time Academy Award®-nominee and groundbreaking director Richard Linklater with their Career Achievement Award at the 30th Annual Artios Awards taking place January 22, 2015. The Artios Career Achievement Award recognizes an individual’s contributions to the entertainment industry and inclusion of the casting director in the overall creative process.

Linklater has directed seventeen feature films including this year’s critically acclaimed film BOYHOOD which he worked on for more than a decade with casting director Beth Sepko. Filmed over 12 years with the same cast, BOYHOOD is a feature length film about growing up as seen through the eyes of a boy named Mason (in a breakthrough performance by Ellar Coltrane), who literally grows up on screen before our eyes. Starring Ethan Hawke and Patricia Arquette as Mason's parents, and Lorelei Linklater as his sister Samantha, BOYHOOD charts the rocky terrain of childhood, parenting and growing up. Snapshots of adolescence from road trips and family dinners, to birthdays and graduations, and all the moments in between are set to a soundtrack spanning the years with music from Coldplay, Paul McCartney and Arcade Fire. The film, which was produced by Linklater, Cathleen Sutherland, Jonathan Sehring and John Sloss, was released by IFC Films.

“Richard is a filmmaker whose work is both current and timeless. With BOYHOOD, he worked with casting director Beth Sepko to make casting choices, which sustained the film’s emotional truth over the 12 years it took to shoot. It demonstrates the power of making the artistically authentic choice and highlights how much can be achieved with quality casting. His career is full of such work,” said Richard Hicks, President of the Casting Society of America. “It’s a special year for the Artios, our 30th, and it required an extraordinary honoree. We are thrilled to salute him.”

Linklater's list of directing credits include: SLACKER (1991); DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993); BEFORE SUNRISE (1995), for which Linklater won the Berlin Film Festival Silver Bear Award for Best Director; SUBURBIA (1997); the animated feature WAKING LIFE (2001); TAPE (2001); the hit comedy SCHOOL OF ROCK (2003); BEFORE SUNSET (2004) which earned him an Academy Award® nomination for screenplay; A SCANNER DARKLY (2006); FAST FOOD NATION (2006); ME AND ORSON WELLES (2009); BERNIE (2012); BEFORE MIDNIGHT (2013) which earned him a second Academy Award® nomination for screenplay; and his newest feature, the critically acclaimed BOYHOOD (2014). Linklater also serves as the Artistic Director for the Austin Film Society, which he founded in 1985.

The Career Achievement Award was last awarded in 2013 to then President, now Chairman, of CBS Entertainment, Nina Tassler.

Linklater will be honored alongside the previously announced New York Apple Award recipient, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Rob Marshall (INTO THE WOODS) and Hoyt Bowers Award recipient, Emmy Award-winning casting director Ellen Lewis. All honorees will take the stage at the Artios Awards, which for the first time ever, will be held in January at the height of awards season.

The Artios Awards are presented to CSA members who exemplify the best in casting across television, film, theater and new media. Feature film submissions are now open and close Friday, December 12. All entries can be submitted at http://www.castingsociety.com/. Final ballots for television, theater and new media have been collected and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in January.

Upcoming Key Dates: Feature Films

Eligibility Details: Projects must have been domestically released between June 1, 2013 – December 31, 2014.

Friday, December 12: Submissions Close

Friday, December 19: First Ballot Opens (vote on all eligible submissions)

Friday, January 2: First Ballot Closes

Tuesday, January 6: Second Ballot Opens (vote on top nominees in each category)

Monday, January 12: Second Ballot Closes

Past Artios Award winners include the casting directors of: Silver Linings Playbook, Argo, The King’s Speech, The Social Network, Girls, Homeland, Modern Family, The Mindy Project, House of Cards, The Book of Mormon and Carousel. Previous attendees and presenters have included critically acclaimed talent, such as: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, J.J. Abrams, Neil Patrick Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, Diane Lane, Aisha Tyler and Marg Helgenberger. ‘Artios’ is an ancient Greek word meaning ‘perfectly fitted’ and the adjective is always used in the plural form.