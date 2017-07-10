CAST Software announces wysiwyg R39



CAST introduces wysiwyg Lighting Design Software Release 39 which packs improved security to protect user investment as well as a rich new feature set for every wysiwygmode: CAD, Data, Plots, Reports and Previsualization and more!

Created with the lighting designer in mind as well as a futuristic workplace, wysiwyg’s powerful and integrated improvements result from the direct feedback from wysiwyg users and the wysiwygbeta testing program. Users will be able to be more creative and dynamic in their lighting design workflow from the design and presentation to clients as well as on site, saving valuable time and resources.



Driving innovation, wysiwyg highlights include:

Panorama / 360º Image export

Users now can export 360º Spherical images of their design and with the help of a VR goggles, such as Google cardboard or Gear VR, users can step inside their virtual design and experience it in first hand.

Alpha Beam Shadows

wysiwyg is taking it one step closer to reality by considering the color and Alpha percentage in the textures and altering the beam’s color and intensity as it passes through the surface.



Library’s Insertion Points

Select from different insertion points when adding a Library item into a drawing. This will help place an object correctly and avoid having to re-position it afterwards.

Software UI Translations

CAST has accomplished extensive background work so that wysiwyg can be translated to new languages. French language is first with many more languages available soon!

AutoCAD Importing Improvements

For wysiwygRelease 39, a lot of investigation time and effort was dedicated to make improvements to importing DWG/DXF files. This should resolve any issues experienced when importing very large DWG/DXF files.

Library Additions

Setting a brand-new world record for a wysiwygrelease, there are 220 new fixtures available in the Library plus new accessories, gels, gobos and many old fixture correction and updates.

wysiwyg Lighting Design software continues to improve its ease to use workflow and features, some of the new functionalities are a first in the industry giving users significant commercial and creative advantage in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Find out more about wysiwyg R39 and sign up for more news:

http://cast-soft.com/wysiwyg-lighting-design/wysiwyg-new-release/