CAST Group’s CEO and BlackTrax among Canada’s finest innovators

Awards programrecognisesinnovator as one of Canada’s most valuable resources!

Gilray Densham, owner and CEO of CAST Group, has won an Ernest C. Manning Innovation Award, a prestigious innovation award in Canada.

Densham has been awarded the David E. Mitchell Award of Distinction, the second highest achievement of the Ernest C. Manning Innovation Awards, and a sum of $25,000 in recognition for BlackTrax real-time motion tracking system that offers production professionals with six degrees of freedom, including 3D and rotation.

To date, BlackTrax has been used in the world’s most dynamic and exciting projects ranging from Cirque du Soleil productions, Marvel Universe LIVE! and Disney on Ice. It is also currently part of the Harry Potter production in London’s West End.

Densham established CAST Group 22 years ago and the current portfolio includes BlackTrax realtime motion tracking system, wysiwyg lighting design and previsualisation software and Vivien virtual event designer. Each company has made an array of cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance artists’ performances in the entertainment and production industry.

Densham and BlackTrax have employed local people training them on the latest visual technologies, working in a global economy and creating valuable knowledge resources and money back into the Canadian economy.

Densham's creativity and ingenuity allows artists to bring their vision to life on stage. During his previous 20 years as a lighting assistant with Canadian Broadcasting (CBC), he learned the intricacies of lighting design and installation and began developing technologies that would improve what lighting made possible on stage.

In winning the award, Densham said: “Canadians do amazing things and these awards help highlight that.”

The award was presented to Densham at the Foundation’s 35th Innovation Awards Dinner in Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 20th 2016.

The Manning Innovation awards were created to honour and support their home-grown innovation heroes, particularly those who have recently demonstrated innovative talent in developing and successfully marketing a new concept, process or procedure, and especially those who improve the lives of Canadians and others worldwide through their commercialized innovations.

Foundation President Jennifer Diakiw said: “The Ernest C. Manning Awards Foundation is helping build a culture of innovation by encouraging and rewarding outstanding Canadian innovators. Our Awards celebrate innovators for the value they add to our provincial and national economies by creating jobs and wealth, and positioning our country as a global competitor. We consider them Canada’s most valuable resource.”