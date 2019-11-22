Cast & Crew Increases Global Reach by Acquiring UK Payroll Leader Sargent-Disc

Cast & Crew, a leading provider of software and services for the entertainment production industry, has acquired UK-based Sargent-Disc, as announced by Eric Belcher, Chief Executive Officer. Sargent-Disc is the premier UK and international provider of film and television payroll, accounting, software and services. The acquisition aligns with Cast & Crew’s strategic vision to be the end-to-end global provider of software and payroll services for motion pictures, television, live events, commercials and music tours, providing best-in-class customer service to the entertainment industry. This marks the fifth strategic acquisition by Cast & Crew in the last four years – and its first under new private equity sponsor EQT.

Sargent-Disc, the UK’s market leader for production payroll and residuals, offers an integrated range of solutions to the entertainment industries, including production accounting and production services. These are complimented by its Digital Production Office® suite of software solutions including CrewStart™, Digital Purchase Order and the SD Production Card - designed to improve efficiencies and reduce carbon emissions on production. For over 33 years, the award-winning company has established many long-standing relationships within the entertainment sphere across Europe and the rest of the world as a result of its focus on technology and excellent customer service.

“The addition of Sargent-Disc to the Cast & Crew family marks an important milestone in our company’s history as we significantly expand in the UK and various international markets,” said Eric Belcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cast & Crew. “Sargent-Disc is a family-owned company with integrity, expertise and an excellent reputation for customer service and cutting-edge solutions tailored to UK and international productions. Not only are we excited about the commercial prospects, but we truly value our alignment with Sargent-Disc in terms of our shared values, corporate culture and vision for the rapid technological transformation of our industry.”

Sargent-Disc will continue to function under its own brand with its current staff based at its headquarters in Beaconsfield, UK. Laurence Sargent and Lara Sargent will continue to oversee the operations of Sargent-Disc and lead international growth efforts for the combined company.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Cast & Crew. Their payroll, digital products and residuals have been at the forefront of industry innovation and we are looking forward to driving the international expansion of Cast & Crew,” says Lara Sargent. Dr. Laurence Sargent adds, “Our ethos and strategies are well aligned, and this deal provides us with an opportunity to better support the needs of our clients through the complexities of international production. Our combined cultures and focus on customer service excellence will enhance our ability to deliver innovative Digital Production Office® solutions - providing our clients with an unparalleled suite of services.”

For Cast & Crew, the transaction marks an important addition to the ongoing acquisitions of market leaders in payroll and production software and services, including CAPS, Final Draft, Critique, and Checks & Balances. Cast & Crew is excited to welcome the talented Sargent-Disc team to its combined company.

With the support of parent company, EQT, this acquisition further solidifies the company’s position as market leader. “Cast & Crew mobilized quickly after closing the sale with us and aligned as a team on the long-term strategic vision for the combined company. A critical component of the growth plan is international expansion and the acquisition of Sargent-Disc and partnership with the Sargent family was the perfect way to accelerate the overall strategy,” added Kasper Knokgaard, Partner of EQT.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Cast & Crew was represented by the law firm of Latham & Watkins, LLP. Sargent-Disc was represented by Harbottle & Lewis LLP.