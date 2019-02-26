Cartoni launches the new Steering P70 Pedestal – the lowest priced crabbing pedestal that supports packages up to 165 pounds

Rome, Italy (Feb. 26, 2019) –Cartoni, the Italian leader in premium camera supports for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is proud to announce the launch of the new lightweight Steering P70 Pedestal at NAB 2019 (Central Hall, Booth C9020). With remarkably smooth performance and the ability to handle camera packages up to 75 kg (165lbs), the new Steering P70 Pedestal is the most competitively priced crabbing pedestal in its class, offering the highest up-to-date technology for the money. It continues Cartoni’s legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions for content creators.

Image 1 of 2 Steering-P70 Image 2 of 2 Heavy-Duty-Steering-Wheels

“More and more broadcasters are looking for cost-effective ways to add value to their telecasts without compromising performance. The new Steering P70 Pedestal is a great solution, offering an incredible payload capacity and precise, smooth movement in a compact and portable design,” explains Elisabetta Cartoni, President and CEO of Cartoni.

The new Steering P70 is a single-stage steering system for studio and OB production, with a removable steering wheel for extreme portability. It features an innovative column design for outstanding stability and remarkably smooth, precise movements. The Steering P70 offers extensive “on-shot” movement capability with full crabbing for easy maneuverability.

“Our engineers upgraded the new Steering P70 Pedestal with three sets of 12.5cm (4.9 in) dual-wheels cast in a special memory polyurethane that retains its shape and allows ultra-smooth steering in studio applications,” adds Cartoni.

The Steering P70 Pedestal can also be ordered with larger 16 cm (6.2in) diameter wheels for OB production allowing for greater ground clearance. All wheels are individually lockable and equipped with a cable guard which gently moves cables away during movement.



The air-filled column works with Nitrogen or clean compressed air that can be loaded with any compressor or a simple hand pump. A safety air pressure valve prevents excess pressure.

Like all Cartoni pedestals, the new Steering P70 Pedestal comes with a best-in-class five-year warranty but thanks to Italian engineering, you might never need it! For more information on the new Steering P70 Pedestal, please visit inside.cartoni.com/steering-p70 or join us at NAB 2019 Booth C9020. Use Code LV2933 to register for free.