Carlos A. Hurtado directs Nickelodeon Hispanic Heritage Month commercial

Vesper Public Relations. Los Angeles, CA. September 17, 2018. - Multi award winning filmmaker, Carlos Hurtado, directs the Hispanic Heritage Month promotional video for Nickelodeon Network. Hurtado's commercial is the latest spot in Nickelodeon's Emmy nominated "That's Me" campaign. Hurtado's spot, which began airing Saturday, September 15, is the latest declaration from "Nick" that their programming has always been for kids: ALL KIDS.

"I am so very thrilled to be representing Latino youth for Nickelodeon's Hispanic Heritage Month portion of their "That's Me" campaign," said Hurtado.

He continues, "I've been inspired by the other commercials in the "That's Me" campaign and enjoyed the challenge of creating something that kept to the theme yet was uniquely Latino."

Hurtado's commercial for Nickelodeon features children talking about foods, celebrations, culture unique to their varied Latin heritage. You can view Nickelodeon's Hurtado directed Hispanic Heritage Month promotional video at the following link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCN1hAEZHnw

Learn more about Nickelodeon's That's Me campaign at the following link. http://nick-thatsme.com/

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCN1hAEZHnw[/embed]

Carlos Hurtado is a Mexican- American Cannes Film Festival / American Pavilion award winner (Hollygrove) whose work has been featured on ABC, CNN, Univision, Azteca, Telemundo, Playboy radio, LATV, Moviemaker Magazine, Estrella TV and Alegria Magazine. Carlos Hurtado has created promotional material for such well known brands as Nickelodeon, Addidas, he's directed music videos for groups like Latin Grammy nominated Voz de Mando and Rod Stewart's daughter Ruby and his short films have garnered him 54 awards and 148 nominations.

Much of Carlos Hurtado's award winning films are inspired by nonprofit groups which he's partnered with. Carlos Hurtado is extremely devoted to his hometown of Los Angeles, CA and often creates films pro bono for nonprofit organizations that serve his community. Time and again Carlos finds in these programs, and the people being served by them the inspiration required to create his award winning films. While the awards, recognition, and continued prosperity are well worth celebrating, Carlos Hurtado is most rewarded when he can share his talent for filmmaking with these wonderful community based organizations and the amazing people they serve.

For more information on Carlos Hurtado, or to view some of his films visit... http://carloshurtadofilms.com/

Vesper Public Relations

Raymond Diaz

raymond@vesperpublicrelations.com

(562) 325-8266

Mariluz González

Vesper Public Relations

mgonzalez@vesperpublicrelations.com

(818) 667-6403