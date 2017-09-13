Canvs CEO Jared Feldman Wins ARF Great Minds Award

New York, NY - September 13, 2017 -Canvs, the industry standard in emotion measurement, today announced CEO Jared Feldman was selected as the 2017 Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) Great Minds Award Winner in the ‘Young Pro’ category. ARF is the industry leader in advertising research among brand advertisers, agencies and research firms.

The news comes on the heels of Feldman being selected for the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 List’ for ‘Media and Advertising,’ recently getting the nod as an ARF ‘Innovators A-List’ award winner, and also being named to the Cynopsis ‘It List’ in 2016 -- with all of his accomplishments coming from his leading work establishing Canvs emotion analytics as a media measurement currency.

“I’m proud of the tireless efforts Jared commits to improving as a leader each and every day,” said Canvs Chief Scientist Dr. Sam Hui. “Jared is a bright star in the field of marketing science and someone who truly understands the impact emotions have on society and can articulate its value to both sharp business minds and the laymen.”

Canvs was founded in 2014 as a way to help media companies inform their TV programming results from reactions on Twitter. Today, Canvs has evolved to help media companies, brands and agencies to decode the troves of social banter across platform.



“The ARF Great Mind Awards aim to showcase the innovative thinking of those leaders who are helping to advance advertising and marketing research. Many great minds today are engaged in developing new and innovative approaches to analyzing the signals consumers provide across media,” says Scott McDonald, ARF President and CEO. “We are particularly pleased to honor Jared and the contributions Canvs is making to pioneer new ways of understanding the interaction between TV content and viewer emotional response."



Companies who trust Canvs for emotion analytics include: Netflix, FOX, NBC, Viacom, Warner Brothers, Sony Entertainment, Initiative, Lionsgate, Pilgrim Studios, PopSugar, StyleHaul, Creative Artist Agency, Assembly, and 360i, among countless more.



The 2017 ARF Great Minds Award luncheon ceremony will be held on September 19 inside Battery Park, on the water opposite 17 State Street, New York, NY 10004.



About Canvs

Canvs is the industry standard in measuring emotion. The company uses patented semantic analysis technology to understand how people feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact created for brands, agencies, and media companies. Organizations including Comcast, Fox, Turner and Netflix use Canvs daily to create research efficiencies, unlock authentic marketing opportunities and increase revenue by enabling emotions to be used as a currency in media transactions. Canvs was recently named to the ARF A List, recognizing the most innovative companies in measurement. The company is also an official Facebook Media Solutions partner and has a strategic relationship with Nielsen as the sole provider of qualitative insights. For more information, please watch.