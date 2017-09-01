Canvs Announces Artificial Intelligence Integrations at Its West Coast Client Summit

Attended by Executives from Netflix, FOX, NBC, ABC, Viacom, Warner Brothers, Sony, Initiative, Lionsgate, Pilgrim Studios, PopSugar, StyleHaul, CAA, Assembly and 360i

New York, NY -Canvs, the industry standard in emotion analytics, unveiled its new artificial intelligence initiative at its recent West Coast Client Steering Committee Summit attended by leading TV networks, film studios, agencies and content creators. Platform updates include predictive machine-learning and AI solutions for Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, advancing the company's mission of understanding human emotion and how it affects behavior.

With emotion establishing itself as a media measurement currency, many brands and media companies rely on the Canvs platform to learn how their audiences feel about programming and advertising content, and these insights have impacted everything from character and plotline development to social media and advertising strategies.

Executives from Netflix, FOX, NBC, ABC, Viacom, Warner Brothers, Sony Entertainment, Initiative, Lionsgate, Pilgrim Studios, PopSugar, StyleHaul, Creative Artist Agency, Assembly, 360i and more were on hand to share with their peers their evolving use of the Canvs platform.

“I was humbled to listen and connect with so many of our customers across industries, who provided valuable feedback on their experience with Canvs,” said Jared Feldman, CEO and founder of Canvs. “Emotion drives decisions, and marketers need to measure beyond what is seen to what is felt. Canvs helps our clients because we can distill all that social media noise into something that is actionable and impactful.”

In addition to the interactive format, clients were also encouraged to share best practices with their peers during a networking session. Added Canvs Chief Strategy Officer Stuart Schwarztapfel: “This was a great event for the Canvs community to come together and learn from their peers about all the different ways they are getting value out of the Canvs platform. Canvs takes in client customer feedback and directly incorporates it into the platform. The customer experience is very important to us.”

Most of the product enhancements announced will allow marketers to tie campaign results back to emotions and correlate to business KPIs. These product features use patented AI and machine-learning technology to help marketers implement learnings from the Canvs platform. To learn more, watch Canvs.

About Canvs:Canvs is the industry standard in emotion analytics. The company provides an emotion analytics platform used by TV networks, brands, agencies and media companies. Built using social media listening research from Sam Hui, Ph.D., Canvs provides a real-time and time-shifted understanding of how content emotionally resonates with viewers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. The company’s proprietary language analytics technology understands millions of words and phrases that are not yet formally defined or recognized anywhere else. For more information, watch Canvs.