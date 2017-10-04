Canvs Adds Acclaimed Wharton School Neuro Marketer To Board Of Advisors

NEW YORK -- October 4, 2017 -- Canvs, the industry standard in emotion measurement, announced that it has added Dr. J. Wesley Hutchinson to its Board of Advisors.

Dr. Hutchinson is the Faculty Director at the Wharton Behavioral Laboratory at University of Pennsylvania and a marketing professor at The Wharton School; and he’s one of the world’s leading experts on psychology where he focuses on repeated choice environments, confidence, consumer and managerial decision making, and the interrelationships among consumer attention.

“It’s an honor to join the board of a company so uniquely positioned to correlate how and why audiences react to content and the subsequent impact,” said Dr. Hutchinson. “Understanding people’s emotions allows you to predict critical aspects of consumer behavior much better than traditional marketing measures. I look forward to advising and contributing to Canvs’ predictive technology development.”

Dr. Hutchinson is the former president of the Association for Consumer Research, and he holds a PhD in Psychology from Stanford University and BS in Psychology from Duke University. His additional expertise includes research in the field of consumer purchase decision making and advertising effectiveness.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Hutchinson to our Board of Advisors,” said Jared Feldman, founder and CEO of Canvs. “Dr. Hutchinson brings along a long resume full of accomplishments in consumer and neuromarketing. We look forward to working with him and applying his learnings to our emotion measurement methodology.”

The Canvs emotion measurement platform is used by many of the world’s leading media companies and brands to inform how audiences feel about programming and content. Canvs distills the noise in social media into actionable insights and can impact anything from character development, to social media content strategies. Without Canvs, companies must rely on expensive focus groups, or rely on incomplete social media metrics such as likes and shares. With the growing acceptance of emotions as a currency, leading brands and media companies trust the confidence Canvs insights inject into the content strategies.

Hutchinson joins an already impressive Emotion Currency Council at Canvs, consisting of admired leaders across the business, behavioral science and analytics industries. Additional members include:

Sam Hui, Chief Scientist at Canvs, one of the world's leading experts on consumer behavior. He holds a PhD in marketing from the University of Pennsylvania, MS in Statistics, and BS in Mathematics and Computational Science from Stanford.

Shaula Yemini is a technical advisor for Canvs, is the founding member of the IBM Watson team and former Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. She holds a PhD in Computer Science from UCLA, MS in Applied Mathematics and BSc in Mathematics and Physics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Dan Beltramo is a media currency advisor and was the Founder and CEO of Vizu (acquired by Nielsen), the industry's first real-time brand optimization measurement technology for brand advertisers. He holds an MBA and a BS from Stanford University and adviser to many companies in the adtech & martech industries.

“It is an honor to have Dr. Hutchinson join the Canvs Board of Advisors. His research in consumer decision making is very well respected, and is one of the world’s leading experts in consumer marketing,” Hui said. “I look forward working with him.”

About Canvs

Canvs is the industry standard in emotion measurement. Developed out of NYU by Professor Sam K. Hui, PhD, and Jared Feldman, the patented semantic technology is used by leading TV/OTT networks, media companies, and major brands and agencies to measure viewer Emotional Reactions (ERs) and align specific content and advertising with the right viewers. Canvs interprets how people feel, why they feel that way and the business impact across linear TV and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. Canvs was recently named to the ARF A List, recognizing the most innovative companies in measurement. Canvs is also an official Facebook Media Solutions partner and is Nielsen's qualitative partner in measuring social TV.For more information, visitwww.canvs.tv.