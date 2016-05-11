Canon Europe and AV Stumpfl collaborate on 4K viewing experience

READ THE FULL STORY.

Coinciding with Integrated Systems Europe 2016, Canon Europe worked with AV Stumpfl® to developed several learning tools about 4K and its potential.

“From video capture through to delivery, we wanted to demonstrate the latest workflow in a fun, light and engaging way and we turned to AV Stumpfl as they are the only manufacturer that could handle uncompressed video content at 60fps – a vital requirement for the best image quality,” said Andreas Herrnböck, European Business Development Manager Projector, Pro Imaging at Canon Europe.

A series of videos were created in conjunction with photographer and filmmaker Simeon Quarrie who captured uncompressed video footage in London using Canon photographic equipment. In organizing the playback of content, Rudi Hradil, CMO, AV Stumpfl invited Canon to see how it could be used with the world’s greatest media servers at the new Campus at AV Stumpfl in Austria.

The collaboration was also shown at the Canon stand at ISE whereby two Canon XEED 4K500ST installation projectors at 5,000 lumens and 4K resolution were integrated with a 4, 50-meter-wide Fullwhite® Curve screen and two Wings Engine Raw servers to manage uncompressed video content.

Watch the videos:

Behind the scenes

London video

Case Study Video

Canon XEED 4K500ST Product video