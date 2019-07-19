Candle in the Tomb: The Weasel Grave Promises Heart-Pounding Adventure on TOKU

TOKU, the only 24/7 live and on-demand network dedicated to that delivers the most popular and sought-after live-action titles and riveting cult classics from Asia dubbed into English,

The 20-part adventure TV series is the second installment in the Candle in the Tomb franchise directed by Guan Hu, which is based on the best-selling Chinese novel Ghost Blows Out the Light by Zhang Muye. The title of the novel and film is based on an old Chinese superstition whereby grave robbers would place a lighted candle in the southeast corner of a tomb upon entering. If the candle went out, it was a sign from the spirits that the robbers were unwelcome and must leave. Told in flashback, Candle in the Tomb: The Weasel Grave is a prequel to Mojin: The Lost Legend (The Ghouls) and Candle in the Tomb.

Candle in the Tomb: The Weasel Grave tells the story of Hu Ba Yi (Ethan Juan), a renowned middle-aged tomb raider who is getting ready for another adventure sometime during the 1980s. As he packs, he comes across an old photo of himself from his college days back in the 1960s. The photograph triggers memories of how he met his current team of tomb raiders and his first adventure setting him on a course as a tomb expert. Xu Lu, Hao Hao, Ryan Liu, Li Yu Jie and Zhang Ji Nan as White Dog costar.

Indiana Jonesesque in style and format, Candle in the Tomb: The Weasel Grave makes use of similar plotlines, supernatural elements, comedic timing, is filmed in wide expansive locations like Inner Mongolia, and of course features plenty of weasels. It’s updated, however, in that the cast will appeal to a younger demographic than a leathery-faced, albeit great character actor such as Harrison Ford can deliver.

