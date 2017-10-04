Canare to Begin Shipping 12G Solutions Throughout the Americas

TOTOWA, NEW JERSEY, OCTOBER 4, 2017 - Canare Corporation of America, a leader in developing, manufacturing, and supplying audio and video cables, connectors, patchbays and fiber-optic products for the broadcast and tele-production industry, announces that it will begin shipping its new 12G coax solution in North and South America in the fourth quarter of 2017. Canare's 12G products support the economical transport of 4K UHD television signals at distances up to 100 meters. This complete 12G solution will be on display at NAB NY (Booth N377).



4K UHD is fast becoming the dominant industry standard for sports, live events and commercial production work, placing increasing demands on tele-production companies and truck operators to provide a 4K product. With its 12G offerings, Canare is providing the only single solution that includes a coaxial cable, connectors and a patch panel that are optimized for high-performance at 12 Gbps. The 12G cable offerings include the L-3.3CUHD, L-5.5CUHD and L-8CUHD. Its 12G L-3.3CUHD and L-5.5CUHD cables, connectors and patchbay panels will be shipping in Q4, with the L-8CUHD cable scheduled to be available in 2018.



"Canare's 12G offerings are the latest form of innovation and progression being delivered directly into the hands of the broadcasting industry," says Shadath Shahid, engineering manager at Canare. "Our collective efforts have enabled us to secure 4k-compatible transmission lines, which transmit video data from production sites to broadcasters, all while maintaining the same usability as our conventional products. This is a tremendous accomplishment that has placed us with an eye to the next-generation of broadcasting and we are excited to showcase this complete offering at this year's NAB NY show."





Canare's 12G solution now makes it feasible and convenient to transport 4K signals at distances up to 100 meters via copper. These new 12G cable products employ several unique features and technologies to meet the demanding requirements of the sports production and distribution industry. The coax cables have enhanced attenuation characteristics that allow transport of 12G signals at much greater distances than comparable-sized coax currently available. Together the 12G cable and connectors are ideal for high-performance transport of 3G and 6G video, allowing system designers and integrators to future-proof construction of new tele-production facilities.





Rounding out the 4K copper transport equation, the new 12 GHz-rated 75-ohm series of BNC (BCP-D33UHD for L-3.3CUHD and BCP-D55UHD for L-5.5CUHD) and PC board-mounted receptacle (BCJ-FPLV-12G Right Angle) are specially optimized for both enhanced high frequency performance and return loss characteristics. The new "D" BNC cable connectors feature a return loss of 15 dB at 12 GHz, and the board-mount connectors offer a return loss of 10dB at 12 GHz. Both cable and circuit board connectors are engineered for a precision fit and high mechanical stability, and board-mounted devices are gold plated to ensure solderability and a low-impedance connection.





