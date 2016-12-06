Canal 9 Engages Viewers During Swiss Election With AVIWEST Solutions

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Dec. 6, 2016 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Canal 9, the TV broadcaster in Switzerland, deployed AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180 video uplink system and the DMNG APPs mobile application for coverage of the recent local elections held in Valais.

Last month, Valais residents from the 141 municipalities voted on town council officials and elected a president and vice presidents for the next four years. To engage with the audience on election day, Canal 9 organized a special operation that involved broadcasting 10 hours of TV interviews over a two-week period.

"We wanted to meet candidates, follow the voting and counting process as closely as possible, and film citizens' reactions," said Joël Antonin, Co-CTO at Canal 9. "The AVIWEST solution offered us an affordable and simple way to stream live high-quality videos from any location across the canton of Valais, even on cellular networks. The DMNG equipment was perfectly integrated in our production system and enabled us to deliver more dynamic TV programs, making the election coverage a success."

Canal 9 broadcast 93 duplexes, representing 93 two-minute interviews, through the DMNG APPs. Thanks to the AVIWEST SafeStream(R) technology, the broadcaster's remote journalists transmitted live HD videos over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections using their smartphones, without having to worry about network conditions. Another two-hour interview was streamed live with minimal latency over a simple internet connection leveraging the DMNG PRO180, which was installed in Canal 9's newsgathering vehicle.

All the incoming streams were managed by the AVIWEST receiver, decoder, and distribution platform, allowing Canal 9 to provide viewers with real-time updates, keeping them informed about the election results.

"With the DMNG PRO transmitters and DMNG APP, Canal 9 had a powerful solution that expanded its transmission capabilities. By enabling flawless live streaming, the DMNG system fully met Canal 9's production requirements," said Florian Kolmer, sales and business development at AVIWEST. "The AVIWEST mobile application helped each journalist with a smartphone to deliver real-time HD pictures and video directly to the TV channel's production system, unquestionably meeting its current and future mobile journalism needs."

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-one broadcasters in more than 80 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-Canal9.jpg

Photo Caption: Canal 9 Used AVIWEST's DMNG APP for coverage of the recent local elections in Switzerland.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGPRO180.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180 Video Uplink System

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@canal9valais%20Engages%20Viewers%20During%20Swiss%20Election%20With%20@AVIWEST%20Solutions%20-%20https://goo.gl/cqBhKh