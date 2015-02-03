Canal 22 Internacional Unveils its “Series: Amor a la Mexicana” Film Block on Saturdays, Starting February 7

MEXICO CITY -- February 3, 2015 -- Canal 22 Internacional, the arts and entertainment channel, will bring viewers dreams, songs, friendship and great love stories when it presents its “Series: Amor a la Mexicana” film block on Saturday evenings, beginning on February 7.

As a special bonus, the movies feature ‘60s music idols Rocío Dúrcal, Angélica María and Enrique Guzmán, among others.

Kicking things off is Acompáñame (Come with me) on Saturday, February 7 (8 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. ET) which stars Rocío Dúrcal and Enrique Guzmán as Mercedes and Antonio, who are two young dreamers, as they agree to accompany the elderly Dona Eduviges on a trip to Spain, which they will never forget.

On Valentine’s Day, it’s time for Somos novios (We’re a couple) on Saturday, February 14th (8 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. ET), focusing on the story of three young people -- Angélica, Armando and Javier – who dream of being famous. Their desire will lead them from jail and total ruin to success. The film stars Angélica María, Palito Ortega, Armando Manzanero.

Wrapping it up, Canción de juventud (Song of youth) airs on Saturday, February 21st (8 p.m. PT, 11 p.m.). In this movie, students from two different schools join forces to rebuild an old hermitage. Over the course of the project, there’s beautiful moments and great songs that will have you tapping your feet. The film stars Rocío Dúrcal, Julio San Juan.

With the broadcast of Mexican Film, commercial free, Canal 22 Internacional strengthens the ties that join Mexicans and Latin Americans residing in the United States to their hometowns, culture, and traditions.

Canal 22 Internacional, Mexico’s cultural channel in the United States.■

Canal 22 Internacional is available on the following local cable and satellite TV systems:

DirecTV / Verizon /AT&T /Charter / Time Warner / Grande Comunnications / San Bruno Comunnications / Wave Division.

www.canal22Internacional.org.mx

internacional@canal22.org.mx

Facebook: Canal México 22 Internacional

About Canal 22 Internacional

Canal 22 Internacional is an arts and entertainment channel that brings the best of Mexico home to U.S. audiences. With a sophisticated on-air-image, the channel offers quality and creative programming that reminds Mexican audiences of their deep roots and origins. With content ranging from award-winning documentaries, in-depth biographies and popular Mexican movies, to original productions including local news. Canal 22 Internacional is available through DirecTV (channel 446), Time Warner Cable, AT&T U-verse (channel 3022), Verizon Fios (channel 1646) Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and San Bruno Municipal Cable TV (channel 646), among others. For more information, please visit www.canal22internacional.org.mx.

About Alterna'TV

As a subsidiary of leading satellite service provider Eutelsat Americas, Alterna'TV delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct with a roster of channels including Once TV Mexico, Latin American Sports, AYM Sports, Trace Sports Stars, CB Tu Television Michoacan, Canal 22 Internacional, Ecuavisa, INTI Network, PXTV and Telemicro. Alterna'TV distributes these channels to its carriage partners which include DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable and UNE. With these carriage deals, Alterna'TV channels reach over 10M subscribers on a daily basis. For more information on our company, please visit us at www.alternatv.us