Canal 22 Internacional Celebrates its 12-Year Anniversary with 30 Million Hispanic Viewers in the United States

Reaching more than 30 million Hispanic viewers in the United States, Canal 22 Internacional, the arts and entertainment channel, celebrates its 12th anniversary this month.

The Canal 22 signal expanded its coverage from Mexico City to the United States in 2004. Since then, the channel has been committed to bringing its viewers closer to their roots and origins by broadcasting and promoting high-quality artistic content in Spanish through programs, series, documentaries and films. Canal 22 Internacional prides itself on presenting cultural expressions and issues not only from Mexico, but all throughout Latin America.

To celebrate this milestone with its viewers, Canal 22 Internacional will present an “Anniversary Special” featuring an array of special programming on Sunday, May 8.

Kicking things off, Canal 22 Internacional will present “40 Festival Internacional Cervantino” beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Considered the most important festival in Latin America, this edition featured Celso Pina, who is widely known as the “rebel of the accordion.” The professional singer, composer, arranger and accordionist, mainly in the genre of Cumbia, made his fans vibrate with his rhythm and musical fusion at the concert he performed at the Alhondiga de Granaditas concourse in Guanajuato during the 40th edition of the International Cervantino Festival.

Up next will be “Seguir Siendo: Café Tacvba” at 3.30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Members of the Café Tacvba, the alternative rock group from Mexico, lead viewers on a journey to different latitudes of the planet to follow their lives on and off the stage.

Wrapping things up is “Lila Downs: balas y chocolate” at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. In this special concert, singer Lila Downs presents her recent recording materials: Balas y chocolate. At the same time, the program features an interview with Downs as she discusses death and what it means for Mexicans, and addresses the cycles of life and how these melodies help to entrench traditions. Songs featured are “La promesa,” “Una cruz de madera” and “Son de difuntos.” There is also a conversation with Humberto Valdez, who was in charge of the graphic concept of the album. Viewers will enjoy songs inspired by the Tempo Mayor, ritual sacrifices and social problems that affect Mexico, as well as the personal stories that Downs composed for Balas y chocolate to honor her son.

With every new project, Canal 22 Internacional intends to present the best artistic and cultural expressions from Mexico and the world, produce television of the highest quality and promote the creation of new audiences for the arts and a critical vision of reality.

Canal 22 Internacional… Mexico´s Cultural Channel in the United States.

About Canal 22 Internacional

Canal 22 Internacional is an arts and entertainment channel that brings the best of Mexico home to U.S. audiences. With a sophisticated on-air-image, the channel offers quality and creative programming that reminds Mexican audiences of their deep roots and origins. With content ranging from award-winning documentaries, in-depth biographies and popular Mexican movies, to original productions including local news, Canal 22 Internacional is available through DirecTV (channel 446), Time Warner Cable, AT&T U-verse (channel 3022), Verizon Fios (channel 1646) Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and San Bruno Municipal Cable TV (channel 646), among others. For more information, please visit www.canal22internacional.org.mx. Facebook: Canal22Internacional Email: internacional@canal22.org.mx

About Alterna'TV

Alterna'TV delivers programming that is both timely and culturally distinct, with a roster of channels including extreme sports’ PXTV, MotorsTV, and TRACE Sport Stars in addition to Latin American Sports and AYM Sports; children’s entertainment channel Fix & Foxi; and general entertainment channels Canal 22 Internacional, Canal Once, CB Tu Television Michoacan, and Telemicro. Alterna'TV distributes these channels to its carriage partners which include DISH, DirecTV, Comcast and Time Warner Cable, Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and RCN as well as MegaCable, and UNE. With these carriage deals, Alterna'TV channels reach over 10M subscribers on a daily basis. For more information, please visit www.alternatv.us.