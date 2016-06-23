Canal 22 Internacional Brings Spanish Sci-Fi/Fantasy Adventure Series "El Ministerio del Tiempo" to U.S. TV Audiences

Canal 22 Internacional, the arts and entertainment channel, will present the first season of “El Ministerio Del Tiempo” on its international signal beginning on Saturday, June 25, in primetime at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. EST.

Considered a Spanish television phenomenon in the social media world due to the buzz and posting it has created among fans, “El Ministerio Del Tiempo” also has been hailed as an enjoyable Sci-Fi adventure series developed with suspense, thrills and emotional highs. It stars a cast of Aura Garrido, Rodolfo Sancho and Nacho Fresneda as a group of heroes who work for a secret government agency called The Ministry of Time.

As an autonomous team, they do battle against ominous enemies who want to modify historical events through time-traveling escapades and capers. The ‘Back to The Future’ narrative regularly transports viewers to some of the most important moments in Spanish history. Season 1 kicks off with eight, one-hour episodes.

Created by Javier and Pablo Olivares and produced by Onza Partners and Cliffhanger for Spain’s Television Espanola, “El Ministerio Del Tiempo” has also won a number of awards for creative excellence, including the 2015 Ondas Award for Best Spanish series and a Bronze Medal for best drama series at the New York Television Festival. In the recent edition of the Fotograms Magazine Awards, the series was named Best Spanish Series by readers, and the Best TV Actress Award was given to Aura Garrido for her performance in “El Ministerio Del Tiempo.”

Moving on to Sunday evening (June 26), Canal 22 Internacional will premiere a special documentary on the Matlachines Dance, which is one of the cultural expressions representative of the state of Zacatecas. Beginning at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Canal 22 Internacional will air “80 Anos de tradicion, la danza de mathlacines,” which explores this famous dance known for its colorful headdresses, shirts in strong colors, white stripes and red stockings, as dancers inspire great strength, joy and vitality.

The dancers share their life stories, talk about their experiences and what motivates them and why they continue to dance. Today, there are approximately 12 dance groups responsible for keeping this tradition alive.

