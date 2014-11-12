CAMPUS TELEVIDEO LAUNCHES CTVstream

Stamford, Conn. - Campus Televideo (http://www.campustelevideo.com), the nation’s largest integrator of television programming to colleges and universities, announced the launch of CTVstream at its Annual Customer Conference that was held in Atlantic City, N.J. CTVstream ensures that streaming content is only delivered to eligible, on-campus students through a robust set of authentication and authorization services.

“The launch of CTVstream fills a need of both content service providers looking to ensure that their licensing rules are enforced, and institutions meeting the demand from their students to offer TV programming on any device, anytime and anywhere on campus,” said Brian Benz, CEO of Campus Televideo. “CTVstream integrates seamlessly with existing campus and service provider authentication systems, encrypts all communications to ensure security, and allows single sign-on for students to easily access content.”

After successful testing with Fitchburg State University, the company is now widely deploying CTVstream to its customers.

About Campus Televideo

Campus Televideo works with more than 250 colleges and universities and has approximately 600,000 subscribers nationwide. They offer tailored cable TV, IPTV and streaming solutions for the delivery of authenticated entertainment, educational and custom content. Campus Televideo provides its clients with personalized service, content flexibility and control to meet the unique needs of every campus community. Learn more at www.CampusTelevideo.com.