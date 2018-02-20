Calrec's Artemis joins Taiwan's history-making 4K team on board Infinity OB truck

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. — 20 February 2018 — Infinity Multimedia Production has upgraded its state-of-the-art mobile broadcast unit — Taiwan's first and only 4K HDR OB van — with a new Calrec Artemis Light digital audio console. The Artemis brings the industry's highest-quality sound output to Infinity's ground-breaking 4K operations.



Infinity also had Taiwan's first-ever HD OB van in 2006. Based in Taipei, Infinity has been one of Taiwan's leading broadcast and media production companies for more than 30 years. Infinity was founded in 1986 and is a key player and pioneer in the Taiwanese market. The company invested in the latest broadcast and post technology with the primary purpose of aligning itself with ever-changing international industry standards to provide high-quality format options and industry-leading products to customers. Infinity chose the Artemis on the recommendation of Hi-Pro Technology (Cinchy Corporation), Calrec's exclusive distributor and audio/video systems integrator in Taiwan, which provided equipment and installation for the truck upgrade.



"Our truck continues to raise the bar for 4K production in the Taiwanese broadcast market. To keep that momentum going, we must continually evaluate and upgrade the on-board systems," said Chia Wei Lin, vice president of Infinity Multimedia Production. "When the time came for a new audio mixing desk, we knew we had to work closely with Hi-Pro and Calrec from the beginning. Value-added support, training, and after-sales servicing were also large considerations before installing a reliable and fully redundant system to meet the range of production needs for local customers and international events. We expect to capture new business opportunities with the brand and the desk's specifications. Many of our visiting overseas partners from Japan and Korea are already Calrec customers, so they are familiar with the operations and features of the desk.



"Artemis' compact surface is perfectly geared to our range of live-event OB operations, and its power and scalability give us the confidence we need to accommodate any production now and into the future. For us, achieving the highest standards in broadcast audio is as important as producing our 4K images. Artemis fulfils this and more."



The 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) Infinity truck was launched in 2016, in time for the first 4K production of 25 farewell concerts for a DVD film for Jody Chiang (Jiang Hui), and the press conference for Taiwan's first elected female president. Infinity has since continued to upgrade the truck's equipment to meet the broadcast recording and delivery requirements of numerous 4K UHD HDR concerts, sports, and live events.



With prior success, expertise, and experience with the Deaflympics and The World Games ceremonies, and sporting events for the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei last August, Infinity joined together the Chinese Television Station (CTS) and the majority of local TV stations as part of a 16-strong HD OB van fleet located across the different competition venues for seamless 4K coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies.



Anthony Harrison, Calrec's international sales manager, commented, "Infinity made history last year by introducing Taiwan's first 4K production capabilities and giving viewers throughout the country their first look at this next-generation format. As Infinity continues to be the UHD standard-bearer in Taiwan, it's thrilling to know that Artemis is playing a key role."



Photo Caption: Infinity's state-of-the-art mobile broadcast unit is Taiwan's first and only 4K HDR OB van.



Photo Caption: An operator at Infinity works on the Calrec Artemis Light digital audio console.



