Calrec offers something remotely interesting

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 18 April 2016 -- At the 2016 NAB Show, Calrec Audio unveils RP1, a unique live-broadcast product that directly addresses an increasingly prevalent requirement for high-quality content from remote locations.

Remote production offers the ability to capture a broader range of live events, such as sports, news, or regional music festivals. Broadcasters cannot always justify the time or expense of sending a dedicated outside broadcast truck and a team of skilled on-site operators for these niche events, but they must always ensure that the same high broadcast standards are met.

Calrec's new RP1 remote production engine is a 2U core that contains integrated, FPGA-based DSP, which enables a console surface at another facility to control all mixing functionality. The RP1 core manages all of the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes, and it does so locally with no latency. This level of integration and remote control makes it simple for any remote mix engineer to set up IFB mixes and eradicates any delay for remote listeners or presenters.

The RP1 core quickly embeds audio into existing video-transport mechanisms, while its modular I/O backbone accepts any of Calrec's I/O cards. This versatility means the RP1 can connect via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions from AES67, Ravenna, Dante, and SMPTE 2022.

"All these remote I/O resources appear to the main audio mixer like any other local I/O box, which means there is no operator learning curve," said Dave Letson, Calrec's vice president of sales. "This is a high-end broadcast mixing system in a 2U rackmount box, with the control surface in a physically remote location.

"The RP1 core allows remote sources to be patched to studio-based consoles and controlled as if they were physically located at the facility; it's seamless!

"Remote broadcasting using the RP1 means fewer resources are needed on-site. Controlling audio from a remote console saves money on setup time, crew, logistics, and equipment. It is simple to set up and very easy to use. It also enables broadcasters to cover a greater number of specialised events, such as regional or college sports and smaller entertainment events, at significantly reduced cost, making it possible to maintain an increasingly wide range of content."

In addition, the RP1 core allows broadcasters to create very low-cost Hydra2 networks for all audio routing requirements. The RP1 provides connectivity to any Calrec Hydra2 I/O box, including Calrec's ultra-compact Fieldbox and H2Hub, providing a cost-effective way to adapt to the requirements of any situation. Such connectivity gives broadcasters access to Hydra2's inherent management features, such as port protection, alias files, and access rights.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_RPA-Big-Render.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New RP1 Remote Production Engine

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Remote-Production-RP1-Diagram.jpg

Photo Caption: Diagram Showing Calrec Audio RP1 in a Remote Venue

