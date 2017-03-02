Calrec mixes 5.1 surround audio for 31st Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) show

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 2 March 2017 -- Malaysian broadcaster Media Prima Berhad (MPB) trusted Calrec's compact Summa console with the 5.1 surround coverage for its live broadcast of the Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL) concert. Held at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Jan.22, the concert is the biggest singing contest in Malaysia.



Every year, millions of AJL viewers watch Malaysia's best singers and bands battle it out across a number of musical categories. This year marked the concert's 31st year, and Calrec's Summa mixer was chosen to mix the 5.1 surround live content.



"The Summa is one of the simplest mixers that I have ever used," said Mohd Zaidi Mohamed Taib, head of sound at MPB. "It is a true broadcast mixer that is perfect for a live broadcast and production environment. The audio quality is great, and integration is straightforward. The Summa even comes with a complete and fully redundant PSU, controller, DSP, and router in a single 4-RU chassis!"



MPB selected the Summa to create the main 5.1 surround mix for AJL, which was broadcast live to an audience in a prestigious cinema hall in Melaka, 180 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur. The 5.1 surround signal was levelled and encoded into Dolby E format by a Junger Audio system before being transmitted to Melaka via satellite link. At the cinema hall, the signal was decoded and processed by another Junger system and played over the hall's surround speaker system. This enabled the cinema audience to enjoy an immersive sound experience rivalling that of the audience at the live event.



"It was an honour to be part of the AJL crew on this project," said David Chan, general manager of Calrec distributor JAA Systems Sdn Bhd. "We were delighted to be able to play a part by supplying the Calrec and Junger Audio solutions that were used in the mainstream system for the AJL 2017 show."



Calrec International Sales Manager Anthony Harrison, who was on-site during the AJL event, added, "It was a real pleasure to be able to introduce the Summa console to MPB in such a dynamic way, especially for a show as prestigious as AJL. The feedback from the engineers and operators highlights the exact design philosophy we had in mind when developing Summa."



