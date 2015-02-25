Calrec at CABSAT 2015
CABSAT 2015
Calrec Audio Product Preview
Stand G1-32
At CABSAT 2015 Calrec will showcase two new network interface cards for its popular 3U modular Hydra2 I/O box. As the broadcast industry edges further toward complex networked infrastructures, Calrec continues to anticipate demand by increasing its range of modular I/O solutions.
NEW Modular MADI Interface
Visitors to CABSAT 2015 will see Calrec's new MADI interface card for its 3U modular Hydra2 I/O box. The card offers a MADI stream input and output via BNC or SFP fiber, with the ability to stream simultaneously from all outputs.
The card also offers a user-switchable sample-rate converter (SRC) on both input and output. At 48 kHz it supports I/O up to 64 channels. At 96 kHz it supports I/O up to 32 channels.
Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-MADIModularIOcard.jpg
Photo Caption: Calrec Modular MADI Interface
NEW Dante Interface
Also on show at CABSAT 2015 is Calrec's Dante interface, which works in conjunction with Calrec's Hydra2 I/O across the entire range of Calrec Bluefin2 consoles.
The development gives Dante connectivity to every client on a Hydra2 network via a simple, single-width 3U interface card. This provides 64 audio input and 64 audio output channels, with connectivity via dual-redundant RJ45 Ethernet connectors on the card's front panel.
Dante is a proprietary networking technology developed by Audinate and is currently deployed across the globe to interconnect many different kinds of pro-audio equipment.
Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-dante_logo.jpg
Photo Caption: Dante Logo
Company Quote:
"CABSAT gives us an important opportunity to meet with our customers, operators, and partners in the Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian markets. Our ability to provide a product that exceeds broadcasters' requirements is a direct result of listening to those who use it. CABSAT is the perfect forum for meeting those people and strengthening those relationships."
-- Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec Audio
Company Overview
Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.
