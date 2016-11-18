Calrec Audio signs BSS to distribute Brio in UAE, Bahrain, and Oman

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 17 November 2016 -- Calrec Audio has formed a new partnership with Broadcast and Studio Solutions (BSS) to be its exclusive distributor for Brio in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Oman. Since its debut at the 2016 NAB Show this year, Calrec's Brio has made waves as the most powerful and compact digital broadcast audio console in its class.

BSS will represent Brio, together with Calrec's companion Br.IO solution, exclusively across all three territories. BSS will also deliver local support and after-sale service to Brio customers through its network of regional offices spanning the Middle East.

"Throughout our region, there's strong market demand for a well-priced compact mixing console completely focused on the needs of broadcasters. Brio is the most powerful and compact digital audio console on the market today," said Tareq Eid, CEO, BSS. "We're honoured to be associated with a company as well-respected as Calrec, and we're certain that Brio and Br.IO will make a huge impact in the region."

Since Brio's launch at the 2016 NAB Show in April, Calrec has sold the console to customers in the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia -- a reflection of its comprehensive broadcast feature set and appeal to a wider breadth of the market. Calrec Audio's all-new Br.IO, launched at IBC2016, provides an easy and affordable way to expand Brio's I/O, offering both primary and secondary connections for full redundancy.

"BSS is the ideal partner to help us expand the Brio footprint in the Middle East," said Calrec International Sales Manager Anthony Harrison. "BSS has an excellent reputation for offering premier products and services. Their extensive network of regional contacts, together with their flagship showroom in Dubai, means that a Brio is always readily available and supported in the region."

# # #

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/BSS_Logo.zip

Photo Caption: Logo for Broadcast and Studio Solutions (BSS)

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@CalrecAudio signs BSS to distribute Brio in UAE, Bahrain, and Oman - https://goo.gl/mGuFDX

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd

https://www.flickr.com/photos/calreccommunity/

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalrecCommunity