Calrec Audio signs Broadcast Hungary to distribute entire product family in Hungarian market

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 14 February 2017 -- Calrec Audio has named Broadcast Hungary as its newest distribution partner, with exclusive rights to represent the entire Calrec product family throughout Hungary. Broadcast Hungary and Calrec will work together to expand the Calrec brand in the Hungarian broadcast community and take advantage of new opportunities opened up by Brio, Calrec's all-new compact digital broadcast audio console.



"Broadcast Hungary is the ideal partner to help us grow our market share in Hungary. In fact, they recently did an outstanding job helping us close our first-ever sale there, even before we finalized the distributor agreement," said Mike Reddick, international sales manager for Calrec. "With almost 20 years of combined professional experience in the television production marketplace, the Broadcast Hungary team provides the perfect blend of technical expertise, local market knowledge, and local support."



Based in Budapest, Broadcast Hungary represents a full array of solutions to broadcast, live production, and related organizations of all sizes.



"At Broadcast Hungary, we strive to offer our customers the broadest possible portfolio of top-quality solutions," said Zoltan Szele, head of audio department, Broadcast Hungary. "Our new partnership with Calrec Audio means we can now provide the state of the art in digital audio mixing desks, which is not only an advantage to our customers but opens the door to new business opportunities for our company."



