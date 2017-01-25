Calrec Audio Products at BVE 2017 and CABSAT 2017

Calrec Audio Show Previews

BVE 2017 Stand E14

CABSAT 2017 Stand A2-42

Brio Compact Digital Audio Console

Calrec's new Brio console is the most powerful and compact digital broadcast audio console in its class, with a comprehensive broadcast feature set that supports a wider breadth of broadcasters.

The smallest in Calrec's Bluefin2 family, Brio is only 892 millimetres wide, and the dual-layer, 36-fader surface provides more faders in a given footprint than any other audio broadcast console.

Based on Calrec's 20 years of digital development, Brio's uncluttered, compact, and configurable surface gives instant access to a large number of audio paths whilst an intuitive 15.6-inch HD touch-screen UI provides quick access to more in-depth control. A bank of illuminating hardware rotary controls gives fast and precise control over parameters displayed in the touch-screen UI.

Brio is entirely self-contained, with analogue and digital I/O and GPIO built into the surface. Additional expansion I/O slots allow for further I/O integration, and fitting an available Hydra2 module makes it possible to connect to and share audio over Calrec's Hydra2 network.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_Brio.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New Brio Compact Digital Broadcast Audio Console

RP1 Remote Production Unit

Calrec's RP1 remote production unit is a unique live-broadcast product that directly addresses an increasingly more prevalent requirement for high-quality content from remote locations.

Remote production offers the ability to capture a broader range of live events, such as sports, news, or regional music festivals. Broadcasters cannot always justify the time or expense of sending a dedicated outside broadcast truck and a team of skilled on-site operators for these niche events, but they must always ensure that the same high broadcast standards are met.

Calrec's new RP1 remote production engine is a 2U core that contains integrated, FPGA-based DSP, which enables a console surface at another facility to control all mixing functionality. The RP1 core manages all of the processing for IFB routing and remote monitor mixes, and it does so locally with no latency. This level of integration and remote control makes it simple for any remote mix engineer to set up IFB mixes and eradicates any delay for remote listeners or presenters.

The RP1 core quickly embeds audio into existing video-transport mechanisms, while its modular I/O backbone accepts any of Calrec's I/O cards. This versatility means the RP1 can connect via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions from AES67, Ravenna, Dante, and SMPTE 2022.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec_RPA-Big-Render.jpg

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's New RP1 Remote Production Engine

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Remote-Production-RP1-Diagram.jpg

Photo Caption: Diagram Showing Calrec Audio RP1 in a Remote Venue

Company Quote for BVE 2017:

"As the U.K.'s number one gathering for the broadcast industry, BVE is the perfect forum for us to introduce our new Brio and RP1 solutions to the British market. We always look forward to BVE because it offers an ideal atmosphere for us to showcase our solutions and spend quality time with prospects and partners."

-- Jim Green, International Sales Manager, Calrec Audio

Company Quote for CABSAT 2017:

"The Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian broadcast markets are growing rapidly and providing exciting new opportunities for Calrec solutions. That's why CABSAT is such an important show for Calrec. It's a perfect venue for us to strengthen customer, operator, and partner relationships in those regions and also to highlight our all-new Brio and RP1 solutions."

-- Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec Audio

Company Overview

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.

A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.

For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@CalrecAudio Show Previews for 2017 @CABSATofficial and @BVExpo 2017 - https://goo.gl/IdpMpL

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio

https://plus.google.com/102572846535413923466/posts

http://www.linkedin.com/company/calrec-audio-ltd

https://www.flickr.com/photos/calreccommunity/

https://www.youtube.com/user/CalrecCommunity