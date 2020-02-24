Call for Presentations Now Open for IP Showcase at the 2020 NAB Show

Submission Deadline is Feb. 28; Focus Will Be User Experiences and Advances, How New Standards and Specifications Are Improving Media Workflows

BOTHELL, Wash. — Feb. 19, 2020 — The call for presentations is now open for the IP Showcase at NAB Show 2020, April 18-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth C12638. Hosted in association with the NAB and sponsored by the Audio Engineering Society (AES), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Technology Engineers® (SMPTE®), the Ultra HD Forum, and the Video Services Forum (VSF), the IP Showcase education and demonstration pavilion will highlight the great strides that have been made in achieving an all-IP ecosystem that supports today's real-world media productions. The submission deadline for speaking proposals is Feb. 28.

"The IP Showcase has been tremendously popular since its inception, and we've responded to this interest by making presentations by industry experts a more prominent part of our space," said Brad Gilmer, IP Showcase executive director. "We expect big crowds once again at the 2020 NAB Show, where we will focus on real-life successes in leveraging IP ecosystems to advance media workflows. We encourage presenters to submit their proposals early, as a limited number of speaking slots are available."

The IP Showcase is designed to communicate current user experiences and advances — including the areas of system control and monitoring, security, emerging standards, and agile deployments — and show how the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows for large and small deployments alike. A special emphasis will be given to explaining the benefits of new capabilities, such as TR-1001-1 from the Joint Taskforce on Networked Media (JT-NM). This specification enables multiple suppliers to produce highly automated tools and control systems that support rapid, cost-effective initial system deployments and to fully realize the flexibility and adaptability that only an IP-based media production infrastructure can support.

In addition, presenters are encouraged to submit proposals for the newly announced IPMX, a set of open standards and specifications designed to enable carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio, and data over IP networks. IPMX addresses the ProAV industry's need for a single set of common, ubiquitous standards-based protocols that ensure interoperability for AV over IP.

Suggested topics for IP Showcase presentations include:

- Case studies from end users and their technology suppliers that describe real-world accomplishments and experiences in deploying SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS systems.

- The impact of SMPTE ST 2110 on UHD workflows.

- Basic tutorials tailored to newcomers to the field of IP video.

- Advanced technology presentations that describe the newest developments in standards and specifications that have recently been released or are currently in development.

This call for presentations is open to end users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers who can share their knowledge and perspectives on how developments in IP workflows shape the broadcast industry today and in the future. Product marketing presentations are discouraged, as the theater is an opportunity to discuss advances in working with media using open IP-based technologies.

More details and the submission form for IP Showcase presentation proposals for the 2020 NAB Show are available at www.ipshowcase.org/call-for-presentations-nab-2020/. Presentations from the NAB Show and other major industry shows are posted and archived throughout the year at www.ipshowcase.org.

