Calibre Transforms Digital Signage Creative Possibilities with LED SmartBrick

Being previewed by Calibre at InfoComm SEA (Stand E62, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) Hall 98, Thailand, 15-17 May 2019) is the Calibre LED SmartBrick, an innovative product designed to increase the reach and potential creativity of digital signage installations. Where the majority of LED-based displays for digital signage are based on industry standard form factors (16:9, 5:4, 4:3), the three models within the SmartBrick family deliver extended aspect ratios of 48:9, 96:9 and 72:9.

“To succeed in its goal, digital signage must capture attention - but that’s becoming increasingly difficult to do as consumers become more and more blasé about the proliferation of screens,” said Willy Tsai.

“What are needed are new types of screen that are not only different in size, but that can be deployed in new environments and that can easily be creatively arranged to deliver eye-catching visual experiences – and that’s what our new SmartBrick family was created to do.”

SmartBricks are designed to be easy to install and connect, and can be arranged in almost any configuration up to the limit of the media player. They can be deployed in a broad range of digital signage applications for branding, promotion, wayfinding and so on. Their unique profile makes them exceptionally suitable for insertion on shelf edges.

“As we look to reinvent Calibre and what we stand for, the SmartBrick family is an example of us entering new markets in which we have not previously participated,” continued Tsai. “Increasingly, we’re positioning ourselves as a provider of solutions, not just products, and the SmartBrick family is a case in point.”

The SmartBrick family comprises the SB-300, SB-600 and SB-900D with resolutions of 240/45 (300mm x 56.25mm), 480x45 (600mm x5 6.25mm) and 720x90 (900mm x 112mm) respectively. All feature 1.25mm pixel pitches for close-up viewing.

Optimum image quality is assured by 600 NITs of brightness; a colour gamut that is 110% of NTSC; a contrast ratio of 4,000:1; and a 160°viewing angle. Connectivity is via HDMI or LAN, with wireless as an option.

Also optional is an embedded Android system that provides support for JPEG, BMP, GIF, PNG, MPeH.263, H.264, H.265 (HEVC) and VP8.