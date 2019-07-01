Calibre reveals new rebranded website

Following an extensive rebranding exercise, the new Calibre UK website (www.calibreuk.com) reflects the increasing market trend towards solutions-based communications, display and presentation technologies.

Business professionals can see for themselves the range of solutions available and includes a host of support services for global clients.

The landing page outlines the company’s vision and mission – to provide the very best creative technologies enabling customers to build and design their own custom solutions. Knowledge-based learning tools can provide inspiration for a growing ecosystem of global partners. The website will have a blog that will be updated regularly with industry opinions and news, factsheets and company updates.

“We’ve made it even easier for our clients to navigate a website that reflects today’s technologies for use in specific vertical markets. It presents tailored solutions that benefit from our world-class skills, resources and innovations,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director at Calibre UK.

With the focus being on solutions, Calibre has introduced several recent innovations that perform a variety of functions within a single unit. These include the AiO (All-in-One) LED wall with in-built scaling and processing and HQPro1000 4K switcher-scaler. Future solutions include the QuadVision multiviewer and switcher-scaler and amazing SmartBrick LED with inbuilt media serving. The future for Calibre is very bright indeed!

Calibre will exhibit their full range of solutions at Touch Taiwan Display International,Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center,Taiwan from 28-30 Aug, 2019.